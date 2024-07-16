Damara Announces Completion of Consolidation and Name Change

July 16, 2024 - Damara Gold Corp. (TSX-V:DMR) ("Damara" or the "Company"), announces that further to its news release of May 13, 2024, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") acceptance for its proposed Consolidation and Name Change.

The Company intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) pre-consolidated Common Shares for each one (1) new post-consolidated Common Share (the "Consolidation") effective July 18, 2024. As a result, the pre-Consolidation issued and outstanding 73,515,389 Common Shares will become approximately 18,378,775 post-Consolidation. In the event that the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares held by a shareholder is not evenly divided by four, the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares issued to such shareholder will be rounded down to the next lesser whole number.

The exercise or conversion price, as applicable, and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible instruments, have been proportionately adjusted as a result of the Consolidation.

Shareholders who hold their Common Shares in uncertificated form (including Common Shares held through a brokerage account and/or not represented by a physical share certificate) will have their holdings automatically adjusted by the Company's transfer agent or by their brokerage firms, banks, trust or other nominees. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions to exchange their pre-Consolidation Common Shares for post-Consolidation Common Shares. Letters of transmittal have been mailed to all registered shareholders holding physical share certificates with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates. A copy of the letter of transmittal will also available on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.

In connection with the Consolidation the Company has also changed its name to "Bronco Resources Corp." and will begin trading under its new name at the market opening on Thursday, July 18, 2024 under the symbol "BRON".

The Company's new CUSIP number is 111911103 and its new ISIN number is CA1119111039.

