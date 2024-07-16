Alcoa Corporation Announces Stockholder Approval in Connection with the Proposed Acquisition of Alumina Limited

Stockholders Indicate Strong Support

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) ("Alcoa" or the "Company") today announced the preliminary voting results of its Special Meeting of Stockholders, at which the stockholders approved the Company's issuance of shares in connection with the proposed acquisition of Alumina Ltd. ("Alumina") by way of a scheme of arrangement ("Scheme").

Approximately 99 percent of Alcoa shares present at the Special Meeting of Stockholders today voted in favor of the issuance of shares of Alcoa stock in connection with the transaction. Final voting results will be reported on a Form 8-K that the Company will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days.

The proposed acquisition, when complete, will strengthen Alcoa's position as one of the world's largest bauxite and alumina producers with increased ownership of core, tier-one assets, resulting in significant and long-term value creation from greater financial and operational flexibility.

"The strong support from our stockholders reflects their recognition of this strategic step to enhance Alcoa's global position as a leading pure-play, upstream aluminum company," said William F. Oplinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alcoa Corporation. "We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in the transaction."

Alumina shareholders will consider and vote on the Scheme on July 18, 2024. The Scheme is then subject to approval by the Federal Court of Australia, at a hearing scheduled for July 22, 2024. The transaction is expected to close on or about August 1, 2024.

Transaction Website

Associated materials regarding the transaction are available on the investor relations section of Alcoa's website at www.alcoa.com as well as a transaction website at www.strongawacfuture.com.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as financial advisors to Alcoa, and Ashurst and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP are acting as its legal counsel.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "aims," "ambition," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "develop," "endeavors," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "outlook," "potential," "plans," "projects," "reach," "seeks," "sees," "should," "strive," "targets," "will," "working," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation ("Alcoa") that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction; the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; the competitive ability and position following completion of the proposed transaction; forecasts concerning global demand growth for bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, and supply/demand balances; statements, projections or forecasts of future or targeted financial results, or operating performance (including our ability to execute on strategies related to environmental, social and governance matters); statements about strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and statements about capital allocation and return of capital. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Alcoa's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the non-satisfaction or non-waiver, on a timely basis or otherwise, of one or more closing conditions to the proposed transaction; (2) the prohibition or delay of the consummation of the proposed transaction by a governmental entity; (3) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in the expected time frame or at all; (4) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; (5) uncertainty of the expected financial performance following completion of the proposed transaction; (6) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (7) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the proposed transaction; (8) potential litigation in connection with the proposed transaction or other settlements or investigations that may affect the timing or occurrence of the contemplated transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (9) the impact of global economic conditions on the aluminum industry and aluminum end-use markets; (10) volatility and declines in aluminum and alumina demand and pricing, including global, regional, and product-specific prices, or significant changes in production costs which are linked to LME or other commodities; (11) the disruption of market-driven balancing of global aluminum supply and demand by non-market forces; (12) competitive and complex conditions in global markets; (13) our ability to obtain, maintain, or renew permits or approvals necessary for our mining operations; (14) rising energy costs and interruptions or uncertainty in energy supplies; (15) unfavorable changes in the cost, quality, or availability of raw materials or other key inputs, or by disruptions in the supply chain; (16) our ability to execute on our strategy to be a lower cost, competitive, and integrated aluminum production business and to realize the anticipated benefits from announced plans, programs, initiatives relating to our portfolio, capital investments, and developing technologies; (17) our ability to integrate and achieve intended results from joint ventures, other strategic alliances, and strategic business transactions; (18) economic, political, and social conditions, including the impact of trade policies and adverse industry publicity; (19) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, inflation and other economic factors in the countries in which we operate; (20) changes in tax laws or exposure to additional tax liabilities; (21) global competition within and beyond the aluminum industry; (22) our ability to obtain or maintain adequate insurance coverage; (23) disruptions in the global economy caused by ongoing regional conflicts; (24) legal proceedings, investigations, or changes in foreign and/or U.S. federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or policies; (25) climate change, climate change legislation or regulations, and efforts to reduce emissions and build operational resilience to extreme weather conditions; (26) our ability to achieve our strategies or expectations relating to environmental, social, and governance considerations; (27) claims, costs and liabilities related to health, safety, and environmental laws, regulations, and other requirements, in the jurisdictions in which we operate; (28) liabilities resulting from impoundment structures, which could impact the environment or cause exposure to hazardous substances or other damage; (29) our ability to fund capital expenditures; (30) deterioration in our credit profile or increases in interest rates; (31) restrictions on our current and future operations due to our indebtedness; (32) our ability to continue to return capital to our stockholders through the payment of cash dividends and/or the repurchase of our common stock; (33) cyber attacks, security breaches, system failures, software or application vulnerabilities, or other cyber incidents; (34) labor market conditions, union disputes and other employee relations issues; (35) a decline in the liability discount rate or lower-than-expected investment returns on pension assets; and (36) the other risk factors discussed in Part I Item 1A of Alcoa's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed by Alcoa with the SEC. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed transaction, are more fully discussed in the proxy statement. Alcoa cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Alcoa disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks described above and other risks in the market. Neither Alcoa nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements and none of the information contained herein should be regarded as a representation that the forward-looking statements contained herein will be achieved.

