Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter 2024 results after market close on Wednesday, August 7. Nutrien will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 8.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website at nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-888-660-6264 and inputting the conference identification number 67773#. The recording will be available through November 6, 2024.

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

