Electric Metals (USA) Will Attend the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference
TORONTO, July 17, 2024 - Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB: EMUSF) is pleased to announce it will present at the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference July 23rd. The Company will also host 1x1 meetings with investors during the event.
DATE: July 23rd through July 26th, 2024
PRESENTATION: July 23rd, 12:30 PM Eastern
To schedule a meeting with management, please register for the conference. If attendees cannot join the live presentation during the conference, an archived webcast will also be available after the event.
About Electric Metals (USA) Limited
Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
