Compass Completes Second Tranche of Convertible Debenture Offering

Toronto, July 17, 2024 - Compass Gold Corp. (TSXV: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced offering, on a non-brokered private placement basis, of 175 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units"), at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $175,000 (the "Offering"). For additional details concerning the Offering and the Debenture Units, please see Compass news release dated July 11, 2024.

The closing of the Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing date of the Offering.

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 30 Debenture Units under the Offering, for aggregate consideration of $30,000. Such participation is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Participation by insiders in the Offering was exempt from (i) the valuation requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as the Company is listed only on the TSX Venture Exchange; and (ii) the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as at the time the Offering was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Offering, insofar as it involved interested parties, exceeded 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

All dollar amounts referred to in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX- V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in four sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 1,173 sq. km. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company's Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald's August 2017 "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali."

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering and the establishment and development of the Tarabala Project. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

