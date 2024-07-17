Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2024 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a report entitled Orientation Survey for Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon Interpretation ("SGH"). The results of the report show a very positive correlation to existing gold mineralization on the property (Alcona Area). Based on these positive results the Company will proceed in using SGH surveys to identify new targets as well as focus in on existing permitted drill target areas.

The Company is also pleased to announce SGH soil results are pending from Zone 3 and Zone 10.

Highlights:

The overall precision of the SGH analysis for the samples at the Alcona Area Soil Survey was excellent. Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Figure 3).

The SGH confidence rating for the Alcona survey assigned to the anomalies averages 5.0 on a scale of 6.0. The rating for the Alcona Orientation Survey results indicates that there is a high probability that gold mineralization is present, thereby supporting a property wide survey.

Predicted Gold Mineralization (Figure 3) complemented by Halo anomaly illustrating possible presence of Redox Zone (Figure 4) an environment associated with gold mineralization.

Zone 3 SGH Soils results are expected within the next week (Figure 5).

"The results from the SGH survey are very encouraging. We have already incorporated the SGH sampling into our current program with results pending from Zone 3 (Figure 5) (results expected within the next week) and Zone 10 with additional priority target areas to follow. We believe this will be a key exploration tool to advance target areas to drill ready status while remaining efficient in capital deployment.

Furthermore, as mineralization in the area holds similar characteristics, we will also be incorporating this process into our non-core projects, Contact Bay and Scattergood.

We look forward to updating the market on further developments of our program in the very near future." Commented Peter Schloo, President CEO and Director of Heritage.

SGH - Overview

Location of SGH orientation program at the Alcona Area (Figure 1) with focused area of confirmed mineralization at the Alcona Area (Figure 2)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 Alcona Area orientation grid soil sampling 2024

Map Legend (Figure 3 & 4)

The SGH Class maps are the plot of the sums of the particular hydrocarbon class in parts-per-trillion concentration. The dark blue areas of these maps represent very low or non-detect values or areas where no samples were taken. For plotting purposes the values at the Reporting Limit are plotted as one-half of this filtering, or one-half of 1.0 ppt. The hotter (Red to Purple) colours represent higher concentrations of the sum of the hydrocarbon class with the highest values being purple in colour. The lowest concentrations that may be at 0.5 ppt, are shown in blue.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: HERITAGE MINING - ALCONA SGH "GOLD" PATHFINDER CLASS MAP

Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Yellow outline).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: HERITAGE MINING - Alcona SGH "REDOX" PATHFINDER CLASS MAP

Alcona

The Alcona Area had 88 samples collected on a square grid with sample spacing of approximately 25m. These samples were received by Actlabs and were sorted. After drying and subsequent sieving, the samples were analyzed in the Organics Laboratory. Samples were extracted and analyzed by Gas Chromatography coupled with Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS). The data was processed and initial mapping completed. After review and interpretation, a second set of SGH Class maps was developed. The background SGH information, site interpretation and final maps were then entered into the SGH Interpretation Report. The overall precision of the SGH analysis for the samples at the Alcona Area Soil Survey was excellent as demonstrated by 6 samples taken from this survey which were used for laboratory replicate analysis and were randomized within the analytical run list. The average Coefficient of Variation (%CV) of the replicate results for the samples in this survey was 9.1% which represents an excellent level of analytical performance especially at such low parts-per-trillion concentrations.

Zone 3 SGH Program



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5 - Zone 3 - SGH Locations - Pending

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward?looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward?looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.