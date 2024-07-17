Beauce Gold Field Starts Geophysics and Mapping in Preparation for Follow-Up Drilling

July 17 - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: "BGF"), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce it has commenced a geophysics, mapping and sampling program in preparation for follow-up drilling of the Grondin antifom structure on the Company's Beauce Gold property, located in the Beauce region of southern Quebec.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, states,"Starting this geophysics, mapping, and sampling program marks a significant step forward in our exploration efforts at the Grondin antiform structure. Our exploration data indicates that the origins of the historical placer gold deposit are mineralized antiform structures such as the Grondin antiform. This will not only guide our upcoming drilling targets but also enhance our ability to unlock the full potential of the Beauce Gold property."

Image: Geophysics technician surveying the Grondin Zone

The Company has commenced phase one of an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics survey to identify the Grondin antiform structure along its southwest to northeast strike over a distance of 8km. This survey was conducted by completing a grid of eight 1km lines, spaced approximately 1km apart. The Grondin gold mineralized outcrop and antiform structure (Saddle Reef) were identified through drilling in 2023 (refer to BGF press releases dated 2023-11-01, 2024-01-18, and 2024-03-20). Additionally, the Company completed a field mapping survey to identify features from historical geological studies. The IP grid was laid out based on the information from this field mapping survey, corresponding to an antiform axis first mapped by geologist Pierre Cousineau in 1988 (Report MM 87-02).

IP sections showing anomalies will be followed by geochemical soil sampling. The Company's previous soil results correlated well with the lithology of the Grondin Zone mineralized structure (refer to BGF press release 2024-04-25). Geochemical soil sampling results have identified a suite of anomalous elements corresponding with the mineralized gold zones of the Grondin antiform outcrop.

Phase two, planned for August, involves a tighter grid of 10 lines, each 100 meters apart, covering the Grondin Zone. This will facilitate the creation of a 3D model to determine the dip and direction of mineralized stockworks in the felsic lapilli tuff within the antiform structure.

The combined IP data, geochemical results, and structural data will guide the selection of drill hole targets for a follow-up drill program. This information will enable the Company to file the compulsory "Autorisation pour travaux à impact" (ATI) with the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources for drilling authorization.



Jean Bernard, B,Sc. Geo., is a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this release.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, , Author B. Violette)

Beauce Gold Fields is currently exploring recently discovered antiform systems that could have contributed to the development of the extensive auriferous placers in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

www.beaucegold.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.