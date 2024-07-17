Metallis Commences Phase 1 Exploration Program At Greyhound Property, Idaho Usa

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2024 - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (the "Company" or "Metallis") is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company's inaugural field exploration program (the "Program") on the Company's recently acquired Greyhound property ("the Property"), a high-grade silver/gold/antimony project within an historic mining camp, located in Idaho, USA. The geological field team has been tasked with the evaluation of high-grade mineralized zones at several known showings, and to identify new areas of high-grade mineralization throughout the Property, including the 3.6 km Greyhound shear zone and several other historic showings.

The Program will include the use of modern exploration technologies such as a portable X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) spectrometer to support immediate on-site analysis alongside more traditional activities like rock/soil sampling, geological mapping, and trenching, all of which will play a key role in identifying potential drill sites and expanding the understanding of the mineralized zones. The team is currently working alongside the property owner (See image) who has held the property for 40 years and has an intimate knowledge of the areas of historical work and areas offering the highest mineral potential. Results from the Program are expected to drive a planned drilling campaign to be conducted later in the 2024 season.

Fiore Aliperti, Metallis' President and CEO commented, "It's fantastic for us to announce the start of our 2024 work programs at Greyhound. The team has been anxious to get boots on the ground since we completed the property option agreement and started the data evaluation process. Exploration efforts will focus on both existing sites with historic mining activity and underexplored areas which offer the potential of new exploration targets. We are well-prepared to leverage our technical expertise and apply modern exploration methods to advance our understanding of the Greyhound property's mineral potential. We look forward to seeing results and confirming drill targets."

About the Greyhound Property

The Greyhound Property is in Custer County, Idaho, approximately 42 km northwest of the town of Stanley. In February 2024 the Company entered into an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property. The Property was the center of an active silver mining camp in the early 1900's and at one point contained a smelter and two active mines situated along a 3.6 km mineralized shear zone. Since 1910, the property has seen limited exploration and only minor development when the Greyhound Mine was reactivated and mined from 1980-1991. The last remaining ore from this period was shipped to a smelter in 2000 and the property remains substantially unexplored.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration for gold, copper and silver on its flagship 100%-owned Kirkham Property in Canada, situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle, and on the recently acquired Greyhound Property, a silver/gold/antimony project in Idaho, USA.

Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and currently has 68,455,003 common shares issued and outstanding.

