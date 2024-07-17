Apex Critical Metals Commences Field Work on Cap Project in British Columbia

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, July 17, 2024 - Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQB:APXCF) ("Apex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has commenced a field exploration program at its Cap Project (the "Project") located in east-central, British Columbia, near the community of Prince George, BC. The Cap Project covers a large carbonatite complex which is considered highly prospective for both niobium and/or Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralization.

The ongoing activities entail prospecting, geological mapping, rock and soil sampling to confirm previously identified niobium mineralization in both historical surface samples and drilling. The exploration work is expected to outline areas prospective for follow-up drill testing.

Historical results include:

Large oval aeromagnetic anomaly, interpreted to correlated with a carbonatite igneous unit, that may be associated with a larger alkalic complex;

One outcrop sample and three boulder samples of carbonatite collected from within the aeromagnetic anomaly returned: 0.77% Nb 2 O 5 ,3.38% Nb 2 O 5 , 0.96% Nb 2 O 5 , and 0.74% Nb 2 O 5 respectively;

A single drill hole along the southeast margins of the anomaly from 2017 returned 0.51% Nb 2 O 5 over 4.01m (Drill Hole CAP17-004).

Figure 1: Apex Critical Metals Cap Property in British Columbia.

The field exploration will be completed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta. Exploration activities are anticipated to last approximately three weeks and will expand upon a pre-existing soil grid that demonstrated niobium anomalies which correlated with the eastern margin of the known magnetic and radiometric anomaly. Field crews will continue to prospect near the previously identified carbonatite boulders and outcrops. Previously identified outcrop exposure was limited to drainage systems, with much of the Project area covered by thick soil profiles and/or glacial till.

There are approximately 600 carbonatite complexes known worldwide, with a very high ratio demonstrating significant enrichment in a variety of commodities including: Niobium, Tantalum, Rare Earth Elements, Phosphate, Copper, and Gold. Notable mines developed in carbonatite systems include: Araxa, Catalao I, Niobec, Bayan Obo, Mt Weld, Cargill, and Palabora.

Qualified Person; Historical Estimates

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nate Schmidt, P. Geo., who is an Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the CAP Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp.

Apex Critical Metals Corp.is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties. Apex Critical Metals is publicly listed on the CSE, and its common shares currently trade under the symbol "APXC".

