Quebec Precious Metals Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting, Grants Deferred Share Units and Stock Options

MONTREAL, July 17, 2024 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:CJC)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) (" QPM " or the " Corporation ") announces that at its annual shareholders' meeting held on July 16, 2024, shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly approved all the resolutions, as follows:

Election of Geneviève Ayotte, Normand Champigny, Wanda Cutler, and James Shannon as directors; and,

Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors.

Deferred shares units and stock options

The Corporation announces the issuance of 1,145,000 deferred stock units (the " DSUs ") pursuant to its Deferred Share Unit Plan (the " DSU Plan "). Of this number, 1,070,000 DSUs have been granted to its directors and officers, and 75,000 to one employee. In accordance with the DSU Plan, the DSUs shall vest in accordance with the terms of agreements granting same and one year from the date of such grant, subject to the provisions of TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Policy 4.4 and the Company's security-based compensation plan, and are payable in common shares of the Company, or in cash at the sole discretion of the Company, upon the holder ceasing to be director, officer or employee of the Company.

The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 30,000 stock options (the " Options ") of the Corporation to one consultant. Each Option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share. Options granted to the consultant are exercisable for a two-year period and will vest immediately. Options are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSXV and the terms and conditions of the QPM's stock option plan.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM has a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corp.'s Éléonore gold mine. The Corporation focuses on advancing its Sakami gold project and its newly discovered, drill-ready Ninaaskuwin lithium showing on the Elmer East project. In addition, the Corporation holds a 68% interest in the Kipawa rare earths project located near Temiscaming, Quebec.

