Angel Wing Metals Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

July 17, 2024

TSXV: AWM WWW.ANGELWINGMETALS.COM

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 15, 2024.

A total of 13,458,851 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 20.01% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Calvin Everett

12,458,848

100.00

0

0.00

Marc Prefontaine

12,458,848

100.00

0

0.00

Mark Santarossa

12,458,848

100.00

0

0.00

Alexandria Marcotte

12,458,848

100.00

0

0.00

Marc Sontrop

12,458,848

100.00

0

0.00

The shareholders voted in favour of all other matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 3, 2024. These matters include:

  • fixing the number of directors to five (5),
  • the appointment of Auditors Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, and
  • re-approving the stock option plan of the Company.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV:AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship La Reyna Project covers 106.89 km2 in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico. Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGEL WING METALS INC.

Marc Prefontaine
President & CEO

Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Angel Wing Metals Inc.



Contact
For further information: Marc Prefontaine, President & CEO, Email: mprefontaine@angelwingmetals.com; Katherine Pryde, Investor Relations, Tel: 646-354-9375, Email: katherine@angelwingmetals.com
