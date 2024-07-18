Angel Wing Metals Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

TSXV: AWM WWW.ANGELWINGMETALS.COM

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 - Angel Wing Metals Inc. (TSXV: AWM) ("Angel Wing Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 15, 2024.

A total of 13,458,851 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 20.01% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Calvin Everett 12,458,848 100.00 0 0.00 Marc Prefontaine 12,458,848 100.00 0 0.00 Mark Santarossa 12,458,848 100.00 0 0.00 Alexandria Marcotte 12,458,848 100.00 0 0.00 Marc Sontrop 12,458,848 100.00 0 0.00

The shareholders voted in favour of all other matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated June 3, 2024. These matters include:

fixing the number of directors to five (5),

the appointment of Auditors Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, and

re-approving the stock option plan of the Company.

ABOUT ANGEL WING METALS

Angel Wing Metals (TSXV:AWM) is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The Company's flagship La Reyna Project covers 106.89 km2 in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico. Angel Wing Metals is committed to sustainable and responsible exploration and business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which the Company operates.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.angelwingmetals.com.

