First Majestic Produces 5.3 Million AgEq Oz in Q2 2024 Consisting of 2.1 Million Silver Ounces and 39,339 Gold Ounces; Announces Updated 2024 Production and Cost Guidance and Conference Call Details

Vancouver, July 18, 2024 - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that total production in the second quarter of 2024 from the Company's three producing mines in Mexico, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 5.3 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, consisting of 2.1 million silver ounces and 39,339 gold ounces. The Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 are scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Increased Production: Total production in Q2 2024 consisted of 2,104,181 silver ounces and 39,339 gold ounces, representing a 7% and 9% increase, respectively, when compared to Q1 2024. Silver equivalent production for the quarter was 5.3 million ounces, representing a 2% increase compared to Q1. The silver equivalent (Silver:Gold) ratio in Q2 2024 decreased 10% to 81:1 compared to 88:1 in Q1 2024 due to the silver price outperforming the gold price. While higher silver prices positively impact revenue, the reported silver equivalent production is impacted when silver outperforms gold.

La Encantada Increased Production: Since successfully identifying a water source in Q1 2024, water inventory and processing rates at La Encantada have increased significantly leading to a 28% increase in silver production through the second quarter. Plant ore throughput rates are expected to return to targeted levels of approximately 3,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") in Q3 2024.

Santa Elena's Robust Production Continues: Production during the second quarter at Santa Elena totaled 2.6 million AgEq ounces, representing a 13% increase compared to Q1 and is on track to exceed the Company's original annual production guidance plan (see updated guidance section below).

Conversion to Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") at San Dimas: To provide an additional, more reliable and lower carbon emission power option at San Dimas, management has launched a process at San Dimas to replace the diesel backup power generation plant with LNG. The main source of power at San Dimas remains cost efficient hydroelectricity sourced from Las Truchas, the Company's 100%-owned and operated hydroelectric power generation facility.

Safety Performance: In Q2 2024, the consolidated Total Reportable Incident Frequency Rate ("TRIFR") remained strong at 0.48, well below the Company's target key performance indicator ("KPI") of <0.90, while the Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate ("LTIFR") remained positive at 0.12 and below the Company's target KPI of <0.30 for 2024.

2023 Sustainability Report: The Company released its third Sustainability Report, accompanied by the Company's first analyst-focused Sustainability Data Download containing detailed quantitative data, allowing investors to easily compare First Majestic's key sustainability metrics across time periods.

Sustainability: Continued improvement in the Company's ESG ratings with ISS ESG, achieving performance in the top 40% of the industry in both Environmental and Social categories, reflecting our carbon footprint reduction and community involvement initiatives.

Up to 22 Active Drill Rigs: The Company completed a total of 47,447 metres ("m") of drilling across its mines in Mexico during the second quarter, representing a 31% increase compared to the previous quarter. Throughout the second quarter, up to 22 drill rigs were active consisting of 13 rigs at San Dimas, eight rigs at Santa Elena and one rig at La Encantada.

"Consistent with our plans, our operations delivered a robust quarter, and we are well-positioned for a strong second half of 2024", said Keith Neumeyer, First Majestic's President & CEO. "We are extremely pleased with the production trajectory at Santa Elena, allowing us to revise our guidance upwards on the back of increased throughput and significantly higher gold grades. Additionally, production ramp up at La Encantada demonstrated that the water issues are now behind us with production in H2 expected to return to historical levels."

Production Details Table:

Q2

2024 Q2

2023 Y/Y

Change Consolidated Production Results Q1

2024 Q/Q

Change 674,570 733,170 (8)% Ore processed/tonnes milled 588,651 15% 5,289,439 6,320,971 (16)% Total production - Silver equivalent ounces 5,162,283 2% 2,104,181 2,633,411 (20)% Silver ounces produced 1,975,176 7% 39,339 45,022 (13)% Gold ounces produced 35,936 9%

Quarterly Mine-by-Mine Production Table:

Mine Ore Processed Tonnes

per Day Ag Grade

(g/t) Au Grade

(g/t) Ag

Recovery Au

Recovery Ag Oz

Produced Au Oz Produced AgEq Oz Produced Santa Elena 256,427 2,818 69 3.52 66% 94% 376,947 27,176 2,580,497 San Dimas 183,188 2,013 210 2.15 92% 95% 1,141,906 12,043 2,114,072 La Encantada 234,955 2,582 129 0.01 60% 90% 585,329 46 589,060

Certain amounts shown may not add exactly to the total amount due to rounding differences. The Ag:Au ratio used in the calculation of silver equivalent ounces was 81:1.

Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine:

Santa Elena produced 2.6 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 376,947 silver ounces and 27,176 gold ounces, representing an increase of 6% and 25%, respectively, when compared to the previous quarter. The strong increase in production is primarily due to an increase in ore processed rates and higher gold grades.

The mill processed a total of 256,427 tonnes of ore, a 14% increase compared to the previous quarter, containing average silver and gold head grades of 69 g/t and 3.52 g/t, respectively.

Silver and gold recoveries averaged 66% and 94%, respectively, during the quarter. Metallurgical recoveries remained strong due to the continuous operational optimization of the new dual-circuit plant, enabling higher throughput in the mill while maintaining strong metal recoveries.

During the quarter, a total of eight drill rigs consisting of six surface rigs and two underground rigs completed 15,591 metres of drilling on the property, representing a 57% increase when compared to the prior quarter (9,911 metres).

San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine:

San Dimas produced 2.1 million AgEq ounces during the quarter, consisting of 1,141,906 silver ounces and 12,043 gold ounces, representing a decrease of 2% and 11%, respectively, when compared to Q1 2024. The decrease in production is primarily due to a decrease in fresh ore processed largely as a result of the ongoing labour relations negotiations that the Company is actively conducting with the unionized workers. Management is optimistic about reaching an agreement in the near-term and expects production at San Dimas to increase once that agreement has been reached.

The mill processed a total of 183,188 tonnes of ore with average silver head grades of 210 g/t and gold head grades of 2.15 g/t, representing a decrease of 5% and 12%, respectively, when compared to the previous quarter.

Silver and gold recoveries during the second quarter averaged 92% and 95%, respectively, consistent with the prior quarter.

The Central Block and Sinaloa Graben areas contributed approximately 78% and 22%, respectively, of the total production during the quarter.

During the quarter, a total of 13 drill rigs, consisting of three surface rigs and 10 underground rigs, completed 31,249 metres of drilling on the property, representing a 19% increase when compared to Q1 2024 (26,363 metres).

The results of resource conversion and expansion drilling at San Dimas, published in Q2 2024, continued to delineate and further define known mineralization, and highlight the presence of new silver and gold mineralization (see the Company's News Release dated June 13, 2024).

La Encantada Silver Mine:

During the quarter, La Encantada produced 585,329 silver ounces, representing a 28% increase compared to Q1 2024, primarily due to the identification of a new, reliable water source leading to an increase in ore processed for the quarter.

The mill processed a total of 234,955 tonnes of ore with an average silver grade of 129 g/t, an increase of 27% and 5%, respectively, compared to Q1 2024.

Silver recovery for the quarter achieved 60%, slightly lower from 62% in Q1 2024.

Stope production from the new Beca Zone contributed 26,910 tonnes with average silver grades of 106 g/t.

During the quarter, the 2024 exploration program commenced after securing the new water source with one surface drill rig completing 607 metres of drilling on the property.

OUTLOOK

The Company is updating its full year 2024 guidance to reflect the following changes:

Improved metal price environment: the revised silver and gold price assumptions for the second half of 2024 are $28.00 and $2,300 per ounce. Strong production forecast at Santa Elena: management is increasing the Santa Elena production forecast to 9.2 to 9.6 million silver equivalent ounces, an increase of 14% (mid-point) compared to the original guidance. New water source at La Encantada: increased production forecast at La Encantada, with H2 production guidance forecasted to be 38% higher than H1 actuals, based on the mid-point of the updated guidance. Labour negotiations at San Dimas: management is assuming labour inefficiencies to continue throughout Q3 while negotiations are ongoing with the unionized workers and is planning for normalized production rates at San Dimas in Q4 2024.

As a result of these adjustments, our 2024 consolidated production guidance remains relatively unchanged at 21.4 to 22.6 (mid-point: 22.0) million AgEq ounces compared to the prior guidance of 21.1 to 23.5 (mid-point: 22.3) million AgEq ounces, with a slight increase in silver production offset by a slight decrease in gold production on a consolidated basis.

The Company is also providing updated guidance on a mine-by-mine basis for the second half of 2024.

GUIDANCE FOR SECOND HALF 2024



Silver Oz (M) Gold Oz (k) Ag/Eq Oz (M) Cash Cost AISC Operation:





($ per AgEq Oz) ($ per AgEq Oz) Santa Elena, Mexico 0.6 - 0.7 45 - 50 4.3 - 4.8 12.71 - 13.33 15.55 - 16.42 San Dimas, Mexico 2.9 - 3.2 30 - 34 5.3 - 6.0 12.46 - 13.21 16.35 - 17.47 La Encantada, Mexico 1.4 - 1.5 - 1.4 - 1.5 19.54 - 20.62 23.83 - 25.36 Operations Total:



4.8 - 5.4 75 - 84 11.0 - 12.2 13.41 - 14.15 18.54 - 19.79 Corporate:





($ per AgEq Oz) ($ per AgEq Oz) Corporate Charges - - - - 0.51 - 0.58 Total:





($ per AgEq Oz) ($ per AgEq Oz) Consolidated 4.8 - 5.4 75 - 84 11.0 - 12.2 13.41 - 14.15 19.05 - 20.35

GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2024



Silver Oz (M) Gold Oz (k) Ag/Eq Oz (M) Cash Cost AISC Operation:





($ per AgEq Oz) ($ per AgEq Oz) Santa Elena, Mexico 1.3 - 1.4 94 - 99 9.2 - 9.6 12.45 - 12.73 15.25 - 15.64 San Dimas, Mexico 5.2 - 5.5 56 - 59 9.8 - 10.4 14.17 - 14.69 18.69 - 19.45 La Encantada, Mexico 2.4 - 2.5 - 2.4 - 2.5 21.52 - 22.26 26.17 - 27.18 Operations Total:



8.9 - 9.5 150 - 158 21.4 - 22.6 14.25 - 14.68 19.73 - 20.45 Corporate:





($ per AgEq Oz) ($ per AgEq Oz) Corporate Charges - - - - 0.63 - 0.67 Total:





($ per AgEq Oz) ($ per AgEq Oz) Consolidated 8.9 - 9.5 150 - 158 21.4 - 22.6 14.25 - 14.68 20.36 - 21.12

Certain amounts shown may not add exactly to the total amount due to rounding differences. Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures and are not standardized financial measures under the Company's financial reporting framework. The Company calculates cash costs and consolidated AISC in the manner set out in the table below. These measures have been calculated on a basis consistent with historical periods (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below).

For the full year of 2024, the Company now estimates silver production will range between 8.9 to 9.5 million ounces compared to the prior guidance of 8.6 to 9.6 million ounces, a 1% increase on the mid-point average. Additionally, gold production is estimated to range between 150,000 to 158,000 ounces compared to the prior guidance of 150,000 to 167,000, a 3% decrease based on the mid-point average.

Annual cash costs are now expected to be within the range of $14.25 to $14.68 per ounce, slightly higher than the previous guidance of $13.69 to $14.46 per ounce, primarily due to a stronger than budgeted Mexican Peso in H1 combined with lower production from San Dimas.

The Company is projecting its consolidated 2024 AISC to be within a range of $20.36 to $21.12 on a per consolidated payable AgEq ounce basis, slightly higher than the original guidance range of $19.25 to $20.57 due to higher cash costs. Excluding non-cash items, the Company anticipates its 2024 AISC to be within a range of $19.57 to $20.27 per payable AgEq ounce. An itemized AISC cost table is provided below:

All-In Sustaining Cost Calculation FY 2024 ($ per AgEq Oz) Total Cash Costs per Payable Equivalent Silver Ounce 14.25 - 14.68 General and Administrative Costs 1.58 - 1.67 Sustaining Development Costs 1.38 - 1.42 Sustaining Property, Plant and Equipment Costs 0.81 - 0.85 Profit Sharing 0.87 - 0.92 Lease Payments 0.68 - 0.72 Share-based Payments (non-cash) 0.63 - 0.68 Accretion of Reclamation Costs (non-cash) 0.16 - 0.17 All-In Sustaining Costs: (AgEq Oz)

20.36 - 21.12 All-In Sustaining Costs: (AgEq Oz excluding non-cash items) 19.57 - 20.27

AISC is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on the Company's consolidated operating performance. Other mining companies may calculate AISC differently as a result of differences in underlying accounting principles, the definition of "sustaining costs" and the distinction between sustaining and expansionary capital costs. For further details of these measures, including equivalent historical information, please see "Non-GAAP Measures" on pages 36-43 of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter of 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

UPDATED CAPITAL BUDGET

In 2024, the Company now plans to invest a total of $136.4 million on capital expenditures consisting of $49.5 million for sustaining activities and $87.1 million for expansionary projects. This represents a 9% increase compared to the original 2024 capital expenditures guidance and is aligned with the Company's future growth strategy of increasing exploration and development activities at Santa Elena, San Dimas and Jerritt Canyon.

2024 Capital Guidance ($ Millions) Sustaining Expansionary Total Underground Development 31.2 43.3 74.5 Exploration - 37.6 37.6 Property, Plant and Equipment 17.7 4.1 21.8 Corporate Projects 0.6 2.1 2.7 Total 49.5 87.1 136.4

Certain amounts shown may not add exactly to the total amount due to rounding differences.

Under the updated 2024 budget, the Company is planning to complete a total of approximately 34,304 metres of lateral underground development, representing an 11% increase on the original guidance. In addition, the Company is now planning to complete a total of approximately 211,600 metres of exploration drilling in 2024, representing a 12% increase compared to the original guidance. In the first half of 2024, the Company completed 14,836 metres of underground development drilling and 83,721 metres of exploration drilling.

Q2 2024 EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company is planning to release its second quarter 2024 unaudited financial results, and announce the second quarter dividend payment, shareholder record, and payable dates on August 1, 2024.

