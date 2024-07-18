Abitibi Metals Drills 14.55 Metres at 1.48 g/t Gold at Beschefer

The Company has received results from the 2 - London, Ontario - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) (FSE:FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results from the 2,325 metres of drilling at the Beschefer Project ("Beschefer", or the "Project"). Abitibi Metals is fully funded with $16.5 million to complete the remaining 1,675 metres planned for the 2024 work program, The Company's Beschefer Project is located approximately 7 km eastward along trend with the B26 Deposit, where Phase 2 drilling will commence shortly. Beschefer is also located 30 kilometres southwest of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.'s ("Wallbridge") Fenelon Gold Project. On March 3rd, 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement on the Beschefer Project to earn 100% over 4 years from Wallbridge Mining Company Limited's ("Wallbridge") (see news release dated March 3, 2021).

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, commented, "We are excited to announce these results from Beschefer while gold is breaking all time highs. For this program, we targeted higher risk extensional drilling which was successful in expanding the system 100 metres to the northeast as seen in BE-24-34 intercepting 1.46 g/t Gold over 6.0 metres with no historical drilling going north-eastward.

We continue to expand the footprint of the mineralized zones and believe we are in close range of the next high-grade lens. We look forward to completing approximately 1,675 metres of additional drilling at Beschefer during 2024 to complete our option agreement."

Mr. Deluce continued: "The team has been working hard on preparations for our Phase 2 drill program at B26 focused on expanding the deposit at depth and filling gaps in the block model. The team is currently on site to prepare drill pads in anticipation of the arrival of our first drill. Our detailed modeling has reinforced the expansion potential of the Deposit and we look forward to highlighting our Phase 2 drill program in detail over the coming weeks."

East Zone Drilling

The Beschefer Project's model is made of four main lenses (West, Central, Central Deep, and East), forming a system almost 1 kilometre along strike with the main volcanic contact and associated deformation zone. These results are from seven holes (see details below), designed to test the lateral extension potential of the East Zone to the northeast using a spacing of about 50 meters. There were 3 additional holes planned as part of this phase but drilling was stopped early due to break-up conditions.

Holes BE-24-30 and BE-24-31 respectively intercepted 1.05 g/t Gold over 15.15 metres beginning at 222.75 metres depth and 1.48 g/t over 14.55 metres beginning at 219.85 metres depth. These two holes filled a down dip gap of 150 metres creating the extension of the East Zone to the north-east. The mineralization is hosted in an albitized andesite affected by micro-fracturing with fine disseminated pyrite and a strong tectonic breccia showing evidence of a fault. Hole to hole correlation indicates a local 45° dip to the south-east.

Hole BE-24-34 intercepted 1.46g/t Gold over 6.0 metres beginning at 259.0 metres depth, opening the mineralized zone to the north-east with no historical drilling. The mineralization is located at the contact between felsic volcanics in the hanging wall and an intermediate to mafic volcanics in the footwall, taking the form of 5% disseminated pyrite hosted in a pervasively altered hematic host rock.

Holes BE-24-33 and BE-24-35 were drilled to hit the mineralized structures at a vertical depth of about 200 metres. Fine grain feldspathic alteration associated with a weak hematization was observed in both holes over 25 and 35 metres respectively. According to our understanding of the system so far, characteristics of the environment indicate the drilling could be bordering the gold bearing structure.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) BE-24-30 222.75 237.9 15.15 1.05 Including 223.5 226.2 2.7 2.73 BE-24-31 219.85 234.4 14.55 1.48 BE-24-32 316 321 5.0 0.39 BE-24-34 259 265 6.0 1.46 BE-24-35 52.0 56.0 4.0 0.53

* Stated lengths are core lengths as drilled. True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of reported core length intervals.

**BE-24-33&36 had no significant values or values under the cut off parameter.

Table 2: Drill Hole Information Drill hole number Target UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) Drilled BE-24-30 East Zone 660874 5516142 280 348 -45 276 BE-24-31 East Zone 660874 5516142 280 348 -60 276 BE-24-32 East Zone 660944 5516021 280 348 -61 390 BE-24-33 East Zone 661070.2 5516165.5 280 340 -60 327 BE-24-34 East Zone 660987 5516126 280 340 -45 330 BE-24-35 East Zone 660987 5516126 280 340 -62 315 BE-24-36 East Zone 661122 5516045 280 340 -60 411

The core logging program was run by Explo-Logik in Val d'Or, Quebec. The drill core was split with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. and prepared in Val d'Or, Quebec. Samples were fire assayed with an AA and gravimetric finish. Whole metallic assays are performed on samples greater than 10 g/t gold and samples containing visible gold. Duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream.

Southern Arm Property

Abitibi Metals is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with Usha Resources for its Southern Arm Property. The property encompasses over 4,000 hectares and is strategically located adjacent to Probe Metals, Midland Exploration, and Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

The Company is actively exploring strategic options to unlock value from its grassroots portfolio of assets, while maintaining a primary focus on developing its more advanced optioned assets, including the B26 Polymetallic Deposit and the Beschefer Project.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, commented, "We are pleased to option the Southern Arm Property as we continue to seek creative options to unlock shareholder value from our grassroots portfolio of assets. We are extremely focused on developing and growing the B26 Polymetallic Deposit, dedicating our resources and team's energy in the coming years due to its rare growth potential."

Mr. Deluce continued: "As we focus on growing our advanced projects, we aim to keep our grassroots portfolio active, targeting discoveries. This is the second grassroots project Abitibi Metals has optioned in the past 12 months, benefiting shareholders by showing our commitment to utilizing our grassroots assets and capturing potential upside through partnerships.

Terms of the Definitive Agreement:

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Usha Resources has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Project through an option, subject to a net smelter return royalty of 2.0%. To earn an undivided 100% interest in the Project, Usha Resources must issue 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of USHA to Abitibi and incur Work Expenditures of $2,000,000 in total, all in accordance with the anniversary dates in the table below:

Date Shares Work Expenditures On the Effective Date 2,500,000 common shares NA On or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date 2,500,000 common shares NA On or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date N/A $2,000,000 in Work Expenditures

Qualified Person

Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Martin Demers, P.Geo., OGQ No. 770, a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a historical resource estimate1 of 7.0MT @ 2.94% Cu Eq (Ind) & 4.4MT @ 2.97% Cu Eq (Inf), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modeled zones.

