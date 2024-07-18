Green Battery to sell Graphite online with Volt Carbon

July 18th, 2024 - VANCOUVER, B.C. - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (" Green" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP, OTC: GBMIF) is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated June 5th 2023 Green Battery Minerals and Volt Carbon Technologies Enter Into Preliminary Mineral Processing Agreement

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/green-battery-minerals-and-volt-carbon-technologies-enter-into-preliminary-mineral-processing-agreement/) Volt has informed Green that they plan on selling Graphite from an online portal as early as August 2024. Further to the news release dated August 2nd 2023, Green Battery Minerals Ships Graphite Bulk Sample to Volt Carbon for Waterless Processing Trial https://greenbatteryminerals.com/green-battery-minerals-ships-graphite-bulk-sample-to-volt-carbon-for-waterless-processing-trial/) Green shipped a bulk sample to Volt for testing of Volts air separation as well as to create samples to ship to potential offtake and investment partners, and potential sales of graphite to specialty purchasers as well as graphene. Volt has informed Green that this portal should be open mid-August 2024. The first sales should prove full cycle of out of the ground, air processing and sales.

The online store.

Providing Graphite to the online store is part of Green Battery Minerals strategy to scale up its dry separation processing and sales. As part of our partnership and preliminary Mineral Processing Agreements, NR June 5th 2023, we are furthering our relationship by selling our Graphite directly to the market. Other graphite and graphene companies are having success with their online stores and Volt and Green hope to be able to repeat these successes. We will be selling into the dry lubricant's graphite, expandable graphite, graphene products, battery anodes, thermal management projects, as well as other specialty uses. Graphite will be sold in quantities from 100 grams to 5 kilograms.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO of Green Battery states "The retail pricing for specialty graphite is significantly higher than bulk sales. Together with Volt we look forward to providing a unique ESG friendly product with a potentially reduced carbon footprint to be purchased by an exclusive clientele. Management of Green is pleased to provide this addition of online sales to its shareholders but wants to reassure its shareholders that management is still working towards offtake agreements, joint venture partners and or investment from potential majors. There is only one producing graphite mine in North America. This mine will not be able to keep with the forecasted demand for graphite in the future. The current mineral resource at Green Batteries Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totalling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr. With plans to expand this current mineral resource Green Battery hopes to help satisfy some of the future demand."

V-Bond Lee, CEO of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. states "GEM's high-grade graphite rock has been successfully tested through our proprietary dry separation process yielding high purity graphite concentrate without the use of any water, chemicals or wet tailings. We're thrilled to confirm that their material will be one of the graphite sources for our online store. This partnership, under our mineral processing agreement signed last year, will see profits from these sales split equally, making this an exciting opportunity for both companies."

Termination of Option Agreement

With reference to prior news release dated June 11, 2024, Green Battery Minerals Inc. announces that the Company and Volt Carbon have mutually agreed to terminate their arm's length option agreement (the "Agreement") with respect to GEM's Berkwood Graphite Project, located in Northern Quebec. Green Battery has withdrawn its application to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") for approval of the Agreement.

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 resource lies 8 km southwest of Nouveau Monde's (NYSE-NMG) deposit which has a $3.5 billion NPV on it. The Companies Zone 1 resource, and that of Nouveau Monde, share many similar geological characteristics, with the Zone 1 resource being of exceptionally high grade and coarse flake size by global standards. Recently Nouveau Monde successfully announced a $150 million-dollar financing and offtake agreements with both General Motors and Panasonic.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totalling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)

Current Resources (as of June 17th, 2019)

Minerals Resources Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade (% Cgr) Cgr (t) Cut off Indicated 1.76 17.0 299,200 6.81% Inferred 1.53 16.4 250,200 6.81%

The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing.

Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

QAQC Comments: All samples were collected by typical field methods according to CIM best practices, selected samples were collected by representative rock chips into numbered samples bags, a CRM sample was inserted at a ratio of 1 sample in 20 to the sample batch, field duplicates were additionally collected to confirm the outcrop geochemistry. All samples were submitted to SGS laboratories, results are currently pending.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

