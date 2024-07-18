Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Global Energy Metals increases offering to $650,000 amid strong investor demand; updates on projects

21:00 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Global Energy Metals Corp. CEO Mitchell Smith joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion after the company increased its non-brokered offering to $650,000 from $500,000 due to strong investor demand.

Smith highlighted the challenges faced by junior mining companies in raising funds and expressed appreciation for the support from existing shareholders and larger investors. He invited further investments to help advance the company's initiatives.

Smith emphasised the importance of battery metals, especially in addressing the supply-demand gap for critical minerals. He mentioned Global Energy Metals' strategy of partnering with well-funded jurisdictions and skilled partners to develop their projects.

The company is also encouraged about the recent graphite discovery at the Millennium Project, which had previously been explored for copper, cobalt, and gold. This discovery aligns with other projects in Queensland's Mount Isa area.

Smith noted the company's active involvement in various portfolio companies, providing shareholders with significant exposure to diverse commodities and ongoing exploration work. He highlighted the potential for substantial growth and value appreciation for shareholders, given the company's current valuation.

Smith assured that there are several exciting developments ahead for Global Energy Metals, focusing on expanding investment in the battery supply chain and critical minerals.

Contact Details

Proactive North America

+1 604-688-8158

NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/global-energy-metals-increases-offering-to-650-000-amid-strong-investor-demand-updates-on-projects-216586810

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Global Energy Metals Corp.

Global Energy Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QA7T
CA37890Y3086
www.globalenergymetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap