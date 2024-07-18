Global Energy Metals increases offering to $650,000 amid strong investor demand; updates on projects
21:00 Uhr | NewsDirect
Global Energy Metals Corp. CEO Mitchell Smith joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion after the company increased its non-brokered offering to $650,000 from $500,000 due to strong investor demand.
Smith highlighted the challenges faced by junior mining companies in raising funds and expressed appreciation for the support from existing shareholders and larger investors. He invited further investments to help advance the company's initiatives.
Smith emphasised the importance of battery metals, especially in addressing the supply-demand gap for critical minerals. He mentioned Global Energy Metals' strategy of partnering with well-funded jurisdictions and skilled partners to develop their projects.
The company is also encouraged about the recent graphite discovery at the Millennium Project, which had previously been explored for copper, cobalt, and gold. This discovery aligns with other projects in Queensland's Mount Isa area.
Smith noted the company's active involvement in various portfolio companies, providing shareholders with significant exposure to diverse commodities and ongoing exploration work. He highlighted the potential for substantial growth and value appreciation for shareholders, given the company's current valuation.
Smith assured that there are several exciting developments ahead for Global Energy Metals, focusing on expanding investment in the battery supply chain and critical minerals.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/global-energy-metals-increases-offering-to-650-000-amid-strong-investor-demand-updates-on-projects-216586810
Smith highlighted the challenges faced by junior mining companies in raising funds and expressed appreciation for the support from existing shareholders and larger investors. He invited further investments to help advance the company's initiatives.
Smith emphasised the importance of battery metals, especially in addressing the supply-demand gap for critical minerals. He mentioned Global Energy Metals' strategy of partnering with well-funded jurisdictions and skilled partners to develop their projects.
The company is also encouraged about the recent graphite discovery at the Millennium Project, which had previously been explored for copper, cobalt, and gold. This discovery aligns with other projects in Queensland's Mount Isa area.
Smith noted the company's active involvement in various portfolio companies, providing shareholders with significant exposure to diverse commodities and ongoing exploration work. He highlighted the potential for substantial growth and value appreciation for shareholders, given the company's current valuation.
Smith assured that there are several exciting developments ahead for Global Energy Metals, focusing on expanding investment in the battery supply chain and critical minerals.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/global-energy-metals-increases-offering-to-650-000-amid-strong-investor-demand-updates-on-projects-216586810