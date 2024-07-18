SKRR Exploration Appoints Tim Fernback to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, July 18, 2024 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tim Fernback to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Fernback previously ran the technology consulting practice for a British Columbia venture capital firm specializing in financing and consulting to technology-based start-up ventures, and went on to run the investment banking and corporate finance departments for Wolverton Securities Ltd. Mr. Fernback provides strategic consulting services to several technology and mineral exploration companies, including in the areas of business planning and analysis, supply chain management, capital markets support, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Over his successful multi-decade career in both venture capital and finance, Mr. Fernback has served in a variety of roles including CEO, COO and CFO of different junior resource companies listed on the TSXV, TSX, ASX and OTCQB public markets.

Mr. Fernback holds an Honours B.Sc. from McMaster University and is a graduate of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, where he completed an MBA with a concentration in Finance. Tim Fernback holds a Chartered Professional Accounting designation (CPA, CMA) and is an active member of the CPA of British Columbia and other industry associations within Canada.

The Company also announces the resignation of Iain Butler from its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors and management team thank Mr. Butler for his contributions during his tenure since his appointment in January 2018 and wish him success in his future endeavours.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

