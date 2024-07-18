Pantera Silver Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, July 18, 2024 - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of an upsized and oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), of Units of the Company ("Units") originally announced on June 7, 2024. The 2nd tranche of the Private Placement consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 3,401,333 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $406,459. On July 3, 2024, the Company closed the first tranche of the Private Placement for proceeds of $963,240. In total, 11,428,333 Units were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,371,399.

Each Unit issued in the 2nd tranche consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the second tranche at an exercise price of $0.20.

In connection with the second tranche of the Private Placement, Pantera will pay a cash finder's fee of $1,400 and issue 11,667 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to arm's length finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share exercisable for a period of 2 years from issuance.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are intended to be used for exploration work, potential additional acquisitions and general working capital.

All securities distributed under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance. Closing of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement, including the payment of finders' fees, is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Related Party Transaction

An aggregate of 1,200,000 Units for net proceeds of $144,000 were purchased by insiders of the Company. The insiders are considered "related parties" and "insiders" of the Company for the purposes of applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules. The subscription and issuance of common shares for the Insiders constitutes related party transactions, but are exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Regulation 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions as neither the fair market value of the common shares and common share purchase warrants issued to each of the Insiders, nor the consideration paid by such Insiders, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jay Roberge"

CEO/Chairman

Pantera Silver Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward looking statements in this press release include that we can complete the Private Placement. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217043