Northcliff Announces Appointment Of Andrew Ing As Chairman

VANCOUVER, July 18, 2024 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that Andrew Ing has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company.

Andrew Ing has been a key member of the Northcliff management team since 2019, serving as President and CEO since 2020 and prior to that as the Company's CFO. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2023. Mr. Ing has spoken about the role and significance of critical minerals at conferences, in particular addressing tungsten and molybdenum, in driving global innovation, modernization and transformation, and published an article in the Canadian Mining Magazine featuring tungsten and molybdenum. During his more than 20 years in the natural resources sector, he has focused on corporate development activities with an emphasis on capital finance, business agreement negotiations and community and stakeholder relations. He previously held positions with professional services firms PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, providing advisory services to mining companies in Asia, Europe and the Americas. He holds Chartered Public Accountant and Corporate Finance designations, as well as specialized designations in corporate governance and the strategic management of information technology.

Marchand Snyman has resigned as Chairman and a director of Northcliff and its subsidiaries as of July 17, 2024.

Mr. Snyman has served as the Chairman of the Board of Northcliff since 2013 and provided significant leadership during his tenure. The Company's Board of Directors would like to thank Marchand for his valuable contributions and wish him well with his future endeavours.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production. Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

