Alamos Gold Releases 2023 Annual ESG Report

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") has released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report ("ESG Report"), which outlines the Company's progress on its ESG performance in 2023 across its operations, projects and offices.

"During 2023 our Alamos Gold team had the opportunity to reflect on two decades as a Company, and I am proud to say that our dedication to responsible mining has been foundational to achieving one of the best growth profiles in the sector," said President & CEO John McCluskey. "I am proud that the Alamos team is willing to go above and beyond with our sustainability initiatives that will allow us to make progress in both the near and longer term."

Alamos' 2023 ESG Report, available at https://esg2023.alamosgold.com, highlights the Company's significant sustainability efforts and the resulting achievements which include:

An 8% reduction in total Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions;

A 5% reduction in the Company's Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate;

$2.2 million invested in local community initiatives including donations, sponsorships, community programs and infrastructure;

Zero significant environmental incidents during the year, including zero reportable tailings-related incidents;

Continued collaboration with impacted Indigenous communities in Canada, including the finalization of one new formal participation agreement during the year;

Over 87,000 hours of training delivered to employees, including 22,000 hours of health, safety and emergency response training;

99% of procurement spent with in-country suppliers;

The Mulatos mine's second consecutive year receiving the Silver Helmet Award from the Mining Chamber of Mexico (CAMIMEX) in recognition of outstanding health and safety performance; and

Four years of compliance with the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs).



The 2023 ESG Report is guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Industry Standard, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI) for sustainability reporting "Core" requirements. It focuses on economic, environmental, social and governance topics and indicators that are of the greatest interest to Alamos' stakeholders.

Since 2013, Alamos has published an annual Sustainability Report to provide transparency on its sustainability initiatives and results from its operating mines. Since 2019, the Company has branded this publication as an ESG Report to reflect the depth of its content and the standards to which it now aligns.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold District in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

