The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A&W is celebrating 'National Hot Dog Day' on July 17th giving you the chance to buy a Whistle Dog and get a second for only $1

Enjoying a hot dog during the summer goes hand in hand with the season, as it's a quintessential summer food. So on National Hot Dog Day, A&W is giving guests the chance to double their Whistle Dog. The Whistle Dog-a hot dog with relish, real cheddar cheese, and bacon in a toasted bun-returned in May due to relentless fan demand after its 2017 discontinuation and limited-time 2022 comeback. "We're excited to celebrate our first National Hot Dog Day at A&W by giving Whistle Dog fans the chance to enjoy double the Whistle Dogs," said Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W. "Bring a friend or enjoy double the Whistle Dogs yourself before they're gone!" Rodan + Fields Announces New Path to Growth

Rodan + Fields ("R+F" or "the Company")-a brand known for delivering proven results in skincare and haircare through science-backed, dermatologist-created products-today announced a simplified business model to unlock growth and reach new customers. Starting September 1, the Company will move away from the multi-level direct selling model to streamline the customer and Consultant experience. This new model, which will be supported by a broader array of marketing and advertising across traditional channels and social media to complement Consultants' advocacy, will better position R+F to meet customers where they are discovering and buying beauty products. Tim Hortons Camp Day is TODAY, with 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffees donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!

"We're thrilled to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps this Camp Day and the incredible impact that the foundation has had in empowering and inspiring so many deserving young people year after year," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "The growth opportunities and experiences delivered at our seven Tims Camps would not be possible without the support and generosity of Tims restaurant owners and Tims guests who have made the annual Camp Day campaign a phenomenal success. I encourage everyone to join us today and purchase a hot or iced coffee to help make an impact in the lives of young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed." Tenaz Energy Corp. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NAM OFFSHORE B.V.

Tenaz Energy Corp. ("Tenaz", "our", "we", or the "Company") (TSX: TNZ) has entered into an agreement with Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij B.V. ("NAM"), a 50/50 joint venture between Shell PLC and ExxonMobil Corporation, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of NAM Offshore B.V. ("NOBV", or the "Acquisition") for base consideration of €165 million ($246 million), prior to closing adjustments and contingent payments. The transaction has an effective date of January 1, 2024 (the "Effective Date") and is expected to close mid-2025 following statutory merger clearances and operational transition activities. PizzaForno Becomes First-to-Market in Manitoba with New Automated Pizzeria

The entrepreneurs behind this expansion are licensees Marcus and Jackie Dueck. "As we introduce the first-ever PizzaForno unit into Manitoba, we are thrilled about the exciting journey ahead," said Marcus Dueck. "We're proud to be part of the PizzaForno family and look forward to growing the brand in Steinbach and expanding into Winnipeg.'" "We are deeply committed to introducing this dining option to the area," added Dueck. "As we grow with the brand, we intend to install units in universities, hospitals, and other locations where people can benefit from convenient, 24/7 access to the delicious pizza." Enjoy a NEW bubbly pick-me-up with Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages, made with natural caffeine and natural flavours and served in a ready-to-drink can

There's an exciting new beverage option at your local Tims for when you're craving a cold, fruity and caffeinated way to beat the heat: the new Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages, made with natural caffeine and natural flavours and served in ready-to-drink cans. "We're excited to be serving our new Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages as a way for guests to enjoy a delicious burst of summer energy on their Tims Runs. Our Tim Hortons Infusr™ energy beverages are deliciously fruity and sparkling and made with natural caffeine and natural flavours," said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons. Danone Canada Shares Statement Regarding Specific Silk Refrigerated Beverage Product Recall

Frédéric Guichard, President of Danone Canada, provides the following statement: "The news in this notice is devastating and our most sincere sympathies go out to the families and loved ones during this difficult time. We would like to reassure our consumers that we have conducted the recall and have removed the affected products from retail shelves, in close collaboration with our retail partners. We are working with the utmost seriousness and in close partnership with the authorities to thoroughly investigate and shed light on the circumstances surrounding this event. Food safety, quality, and the health of our consumers are, and will always be, at the core of everything we do. We are committed to providing updates as more information becomes available.'' LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announced today that Christopher Kololian, Chief Financial Officer, will be departing the Company on August 15, 2024. Chester See, Lundin Gold's Senior Vice President Finance, will assume the role of CFO. Chester has over 18 years of finance and accounting experience, having served as interim CFO last year and previously as Lundin Gold's VP Finance. Chester has a long history with the Lundin Group of Companies. Prior to Lundin Gold, Chester served as CFO to NGEx Resources Inc. and Financial Controller at Lucara Diamond Corp. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). Best Places to Live: Canadians Look to Mid-Sized Cities for Affordability and Quality of Life

Balancing safety, home prices and employment opportunities, cities like Ottawa, Edmonton, and Guelph are among the best places to live in Canada. While home price is a deciding factor for many Canadians choosing to put down roots, there's more to finding the best place to live than just price. Crime rates, average incomes and even sunshine can make or break a community. In a recent data report, Best Places to Live in Canada, Canadian real estate marketplace Zolo examined 37 regions and cities to find the locations that balance affordable home prices and liveability across several life stages. Mars Food & Nutrition Expands Portfolio with the Launch of Ben's Original™ Street Food

Ben's Original™, proudly part of Mars, is expanding its portfolio and launching its latest innovation, Ben's Original™ Street Food, taking the industry leader in rice known for its side dishes to the center of the plate. This new range of entrées is now available across North America in four delicious, bold flavors. Ready in just 90 seconds in the microwave, each bowl of Ben's Original Street Food is bursting with mouthwatering flavours that transport your taste buds around the world. These convenient and delicious options are packed with fiber and protein, making them the perfect satisfying dish for busy schedules. They are also a versatile choice for lunches, quick dinners and late-night cravings.

