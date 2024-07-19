First Nordic to Host X Spaces Discussion and Investor Q&A

VANCOUVER, July 19, 2024 - First Nordic Metals Corp. ("FNM" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQB: FNMCF) (FRA: HEG0) is pleased to announce that it will host an X (formerly Twitter) Spaces session on Monday July 22, 2024, at 4pm ET, with a host of industry experts to discuss recent company developments and answer investor questions.

First Nordic Metals President & CEO Taj Singh and Chief Development Officer Adam Cegielski will be joined by a panel of experts, discussing our portfolio of projects in Sweden and Finland, key relevant topics in the precious metals sector, recent company news, and more. Investors can access the audio-only X Spaces session "FNM.V & Expert Panel talk Recent Updates, Industry News & More" at the following link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1lDGLldARDMGm. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions to the company by emailing info@firstnordicmetals.com.

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS

The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project, located in Sweden and in a joint venture with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position of close to 100,000 hectares on Gold Line Belt. Additionally, in northern Finland FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire Oijärvi Greenstone Belt.

