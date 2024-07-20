TRU Engages Global One Media for Digital Marketing Services

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Global One Media Limited ("Global One Media"), a digital marketing and content creation agency, to assist the Company with digital and social media influencer marketing efforts.

Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. They deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies.

The engagement of Global One Media is immediate and is for USD$35,000 in cash for up to a 1-month term. The Company will pay such fees from its working capital at the beginning of the term. Additional services may be added for additional cost as the program is rolled out. There are no performance factors impacting compensation and Global One Media will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation.

Global One Media is at arm's length from the Company and has an office located at The L. Plaza, Unit 1603, 367 - 375 Queen's Road Central, Sheung Wan in Hong Kong. As of the date hereof, neither Global One Media nor any of its principals own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly. Global One Media does not have any right or intent to acquire additional interest in the Company or its securities.

The engagement is subject to regulatory approval by TSX Venture Exchange.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMEGA Metals Ltd.'s Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ and follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

X: https://x.com/MetalsTru

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruMetalsCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TRUMetals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRUMetals/

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to regulatory approval and to the Company's investor relations program with Global One Media. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: regulatory approval; volatility in financial markets; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

