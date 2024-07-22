MEG Energy Maintains Steady Production Amid Regional Wildfires, Prioritizes Safety

CALGARY, July 21, 2024 - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX:MEG) announced today that its production levels have remained stable at its Christina Lake Regional Project facility despite the ongoing regional wildfires. The Company continues to operate with a reduced and essential workforce to ensure the safety of its employees and contractors.

"Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our people and the communities near our operations," said Darlene Gates, President and CEO. "We are proud of our team's resilience and dedication during this challenging time. By maintaining a proactive approach to safety and reducing our on-site workforce to essential personnel only, we have been able to safeguard our operations."

MEG has implemented comprehensive emergency response measures and continues to closely monitor the wildfire situation. The Company is in regular communication with Alberta Forestry and Parks and local authorities to ensure coordinated efforts.

As information related to this matter becomes available, news releases will be issued and we will post the latest updates on www.megenergy.com. Any further inquires should be directed to media@megenergy.com and a MEG representative will assist you.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada's largest oil sands producers. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com

