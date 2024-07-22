Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, July 22, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has been advised by Allan Gray Bermuda Limited ("AGBL"), in AGBL's capacity as an investment manager of its clients, of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) to a previously disclosed shareholding, such that the aggregate shareholding of two of AGBL's clients, namely Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited and Allan Gray Africa Ex SA Equity Fund Limited, in the Company, now constitutes a total interest in 5.7476% of the total issued shares in the Company. Caledonia is further advised that AGBL, replacing Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, is now the only investment manager entity in the Allan Gray group of companies that manages clients' assets that currently include holdings in Caledonia.

Further information was provided on behalf of AGBL as follows:

Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

ISIN - JE00BF0XVB15

Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Bermuda Limited

City of registered office - Cape Town

Country of registered office - South Africa

Date on which threshold was crossed - 16 July 2024

Date on which Issuer notified - 18 July 2024

% of direct voting rights - 5.7476%

Date of completion - 18 July 2024

Place of completion - Cape Town

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap