Tudor Gold Submits Application to B.C. Government to Protect Treaty Creek Mineral Tenures

Vancouver, July 22, 2024 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") announces that on July 19, 2024, the Company submitted materials and submissions in response to and opposing the application of KSM Mining ULC (KSM Mining) for a new License of Occupation (LoO). The response was made to protect the mineral tenures of Tudor and the pre-existing rights of Tudor to the mineral claims that may be affected by a new license of occupation being granted.

Ken Konkin, P. Geo., President & CEO of Tudor Gold Corp., comments: "As per the Company news release dated November 20, 2023, it is the Company's position that any LoO which allows access for KSM Mining to construct the MTT tunnels through Tudor's mineral claims is subject to the prior rights of Tudor to its mineral tenures. As a result, the Company will continue to strongly oppose any LoO and MTT Tunnel route planned by KSM Mining that would impair Tudor's newly discovered Goldstorm Deposit. As previously stated on numerous occasions, Tudor is committed to collaborating with Seabridge Gold to find a solution to resolve the problem of their MTT Tunnels and find a resolution that will benefit all stakeholders involved."

As the matters are before the governmental decision maker, Tudor. makes no further comment on the merits of this matter.

About Treaty Creek and the Goldstorm Deposit

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. As disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc., the Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ grading 1.19 g/t AuEQ (21.66 Moz gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) copper grading 0.18%, 128.73 Moz silver grading 5.48 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ grading 1.25 g/t AuEQ (4.88 Moz gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 Mlb copper grading 0.15%, 28.97 Moz silver grading 6.02 g/t), with a pit constrained cut-off of 0.7 g/t AuEQ and an underground cut-off of 0.75 g/t AuEQ. The Goldstorm Deposit has been categorized into three dominant mineral domains and several smaller mineral domains. The CS-600 domain largely consists of nested pulses of diorite intrusive stocks and hosts the majority of the copper mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit. CS-600 has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz AuEQ grading 1.22 g/t AuEQ (9.99 Moz gold grading 0.78 g/t, 2.73 Blbs copper grading 0.31%, 73.47 Moz silver grading 5.71 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.86 Moz AuEQ grading 1.20 g/t AuEQ (1.87 Moz gold grading 0.79 g/t, 475.6 Mlb copper grading 0.29%, 13.4 Moz silver grading 5.63 g/t). The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corp.'s Brucejack property to the southeast.

