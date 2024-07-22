Dynacor Appoints Jorge Luis Cárdenas Vice-President of Business Development in Latin America

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing artisanal and small-scale miners, is pleased to announce the nomination of Jorge Luis Cárdenas as Dynacor's Vice-President of Business Development in Latin America. This strategic nomination constitutes part of the Corporation's organizational development.

"The nomination of Jorge Luis Cárdenas reflects our growth and seeks to strengthen Dynacor's expansion in Latin America. We recognize his work, professionalism and commitment to the development and growth of our Veta Dorada subsidiary and Dynacor for more than 27 years," affirmed Jean Martineau, President and CEO of Dynacor.

Jean Martineau said that Jorge Luis Cárdenas's vast experience in operations management at the Peruvian processing plant has helped place the Veta Dorada subsidiary among the top ten main gold producers in Peru for more than three years.

Jorge Luis Cárdenas's nomination at the regional level constitutes part of the organizational transformation Dynacor and its Veta Dorada subsidiary have undertaken since the first quarter of 2024, in order to meet global growth objectives and stakeholder demands.

Jorge Luis Cárdenas developed his professional career within the Veta Dorada subsidiary, occupying various positions before reaching Veta Dorada's General Management, which he then left in 2018 after he assumed the position of Vice-President of Operations at Dynacor. With more than 30 years' experience in the gold sector, this top-level executive, along with the management team in Peru, contributed to Dynacor becoming a successful ore processing business in Peru through its Veta Dorada subsidiary.

Jorge Luis Cárdenas is a metallurgical engineer from the Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería (UNI) and he holds a master's degree in mining management from the Gerens graduate school.

Jorge Luis Cárdenas's nomination will take effect immediately and he will work at the Veta Dorada subsidiary office in Lima, Peru.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmentally and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Shares Outstanding: 36 475 656

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722517789/en/

Contact

For more information, please contact:



Director, Shareholder Relations

Dale Nejmeldeen

Dynacor Group Inc.

T: 514-393-9000 #230

E: investors@dynacor.com