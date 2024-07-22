ESGold Changes Management and Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF), is pleased to announce a restructuring of the management and the Board of Directors.

Brad Kitchen has been appointed President and Director of ESGold effective immediately. Brad has a 35-year record consisting of investment banking and senior corporate management including the responsibility for operations and financing for primarily resource based small, medium and large private and public companies.

"We are very pleased to announce Mr. Kitchen's appointment," stated Paul Mastantuono. "Brad was the driving force in the financing and advancement of the Montauban Plant engineering, construction and equipment acquisition. After an 18-month absence his main priority for the Company today will be to focus on building the value of the Company by taking the mill into production."

Concurrent with the above addition of Brad Kitchen to management, Paul Mastantuono has been appointed C.E.O of the Company replacing Jean-Yves Therien who resigned from both his previous officer role and from the Board of Directors. In addition, Christopher Stewart and Martin Prescott have also resigned from the Board.

The Company thanks these gentlemen for their work with ESGold and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

As a result of the changes, the ESGold Board of Directors is currently comprised of three (3) members including independent director Andre Gauthier. It is the Company's intention to appoint two (2) additional independent directors withing the next few months.

In other corporate news, ESGold has issued 500,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company at the price of $0.135 to a consultant. The term of these options is 2 years.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.com.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.com for the French version of this press release, for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram :https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ESGold Corp.

"Paul Mastantuono"

Chief Executive Officer

"John Stella"

Investor contact

Tel: +1 514-712-1532

Email: info@esgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.