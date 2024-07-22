/C O R R E C T I O N from source -- SKRR EXPLORATION INC./

In the news release, SKRR Exploration Commences Drilling at the F3 Uranium Clearwater West Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, issued 22-Jul-2024 by SKRR Exploration Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there was a paragraph missing, The "Grant Options" subheading and the following paragraph were added. The complete, corrected release follows:

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2024 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that summer drilling has commenced to test conductors on the Clearwater West property which is located 13km to the south of Fission Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit (see SKRR's news release dated June 18, 2024).

Clearwater West is an early-stage exploration project prospective for uranium mineralization. The uranium mineralization model for the Clearwater West property is basement hosted and structurally controlled Athabasca Basin unconformity related deposits.

SKRR has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Project from F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) ("F3").

Summary of the Clearwater West Property

The Clearwater West Project is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 11,786 hectares and is located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate lands are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Clearwater West Project.

Basement hosted Athabasca unconformity related deposits often feature unique characteristics that can be identified by various geophysical surveys. A VTEM survey flown over the property in early 2014 defined electromagnetic (EM) conductors, some of which are interpreted to be possible extensions of the EM conductors identified on the PLS property immediately to the north.

F3's experienced and successful management and technical team, with a track record of three major high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin region since 2010 (Waterbury Lake project J Zone, PLS Triple R deposit and most recently the PLN JR Zone) will operate and manage Clearwater West.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and have been reviewed and approved by Michelle McKeough, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Terralogic Exploration Inc., a Qualified Person. Ms. McKeough has verified the data disclosed. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Clearwater West Project but may not be representative of expected results.

Grant of Options

SKRR Exploration also announces the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 817,863 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.08 cents per common share for a period of three (3) years. The Options vest on the date of grant.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

