Libero Copper Appoints Vice President Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2024 - Libero Copper & Gold Corp. (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) ("Libero Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tetiana Konstantynivska as Vice President Investor Relations.

Ms. Konstantynivska brings extensive experience as an Investor Relations and Digital Marketing professional in the Mining & Metals industry, spanning public and private companies in mining technology, exploration, development, and production. She played a pivotal role in the launch of West Red Lake Gold Mines and continues to strengthen Dolly Varden Silver through strong communication strategies. Previously, she led Investor Relations and Communications at Lucara Diamond.

"I am pleased to welcome Tetiana Konstantynivska to Libero Copper's team as Vice President Investor Relations," says Ian Harris, President & CEO. "Her extensive experience in the mining sector and her proven track record with prominent companies will be invaluable as we position Libero for significant growth. With the recent changes and strategic moves within our company, including our integration into the Fiore Group, we are poised to achieve our ambitious goals. Tetiana's appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our investor relations and communication strategies, paving the way for the exciting developments ahead."

Ms. Konstantynivska is also the Founder of Constanta Capital ("Constanta"), a firm renowned for its ability to connect junior miners with major institutional and high-net-worth investors across Europe and North America.

Ms. Konstantynivska holds a B.A. in Sociology and English Literature from the University of British Columbia.

Under the agreement between the Company and Constanta, Constanta will receive a fee of C$10,000 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance for a three-month period. The agreement between the Company and Constanta is for twelve (12) month terms unless amended in writing or terminated with 30 days notice by either party and in connection with the agreement, Constanta will be granted 150,000 stock options at $0.30, vesting quarterly, with a further 250,000 stock options to be granted at a later date at the discretion of the board. Ms. Konstantynivska does not own any shares of the Company.

ICP Securities Inc. Engaged for Automated Market Making Services

The Company further announces the engagement of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

This advanced market making service is part of Libero's commitment to enhancing liquidity and quote health, thereby stabilizing share price in today's fast-paced trading environment. The engagement aims to address volatility caused by modern high-speed algorithm trading, blind shorting, and spoofing activities. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of Libero's shares, which is crucial for market stability.

ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for an Initial Term of four (4) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About Constanta Capital

Constanta Capital is a Vancouver-based full-service Digital Marketing firm for public companies in the Mining & Metals industry. Constanta Capital integrates new channels with traditional approaches to connect their clients to the right retail and institutional groups. Constanta Capital designs tailored campaigns that reflect their clients' goals, taking into account the current state of the commodity market.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is driven by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records in advancing some of the most important copper mines brought into production over the last 20 years. With the strategic vision and support of the Fiore Group, Libero Copper is well-positioned for significant growth and value creation.

The company's efforts are underpinned by the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia. Boasting a substantial resource of 4.6 billion pounds of copper and 511 million pounds of molybdenum1, Mocoa is a significant asset in the global copper industry.

Libero prioritizes building strong relationships with the communities in which it operates and leverages its extensive experience in community engagement as a key factor in advancing projects towards construction decisions. Dedicated to responsible exploration and development practices, Libero Copper aims to create long-term value for its shareholders while contributing to the green energy future.

¹Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia, dated January 17th, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Libero Copper & Gold Corporation