Canada One Announces Appointment of Gordon Neal to Advisory Board

Vancouver, July 23, 2024 - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gordon Neal has joined the Company's Advisory Board.

Highlights

Current President and CEO of World Copper Ltd.

Extensive executive experience in the metals industry

Past founder of Neal McInerney, which grew to the second-largest full-service investor relations firm in Canada

Held previous role as communications advisor in the officer of the Prime Minister of Canada

Mr. Neal commented: "We have just entered a major metals bull cycle and the current copper supply shortage will continue to drive market prices for years to come. Therefore, more copper deposit discoveries are required in order to meet demand. Copper Dome is an excellent project with historical mineralization that deserves to be fully understood and explored. I look forward to its development and unlocking the discovery potential it holds."

Mr. Neal is a distinguished professional in the metals and mining industry, with a comprehensive background in capital markets, corporate governance, finance, and investor relations. His career is marked by a series of prestigious roles which includes his currently position as President and CEO of World Copper Ltd. Previous to this, Mr. Neal was CEO & Director of Tincorp Metals Inc., President of New Pacific Metals Corp., and Vice President of Corporate Development at both Mag Silver Corp. and Silvercorp Metals Inc.

His governance and strategic insights have also been instrumental on the boards of companies such as Falco Resources Ltd., Balmoral Resources Ltd., Americas Petrogas, Inc., Rock Gate Capital, LLC, and Wealth Minerals Ltd. Mr. Neal's career is a testament to his relentless drive, versatile skills, and unwavering commitment to excellence in every endeavor he undertakes. His contributions have not only shaped his companies but have also had a lasting impact on the industries he has been a part of.

Previously to his work in the metals industry Mr. Neal founded Neal McInerney Investor Relations in 1991, demonstrating his entrepreneurial acumen. Under his leadership, the firm achieved remarkable growth by successfully marketing over $4 billion in debt and equity financings, ascending to become Canada's second-largest full-service investor relations firm with a presence in Vancouver, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Mr. Neal has made significant contributions to public service, notably as a senior communications adviser in the office of the Prime Minister of Canada, highlighting his adeptness in high-level communication strategies and policy advising.

Mr. Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Neal to our advisory board. His years of experience as an executive, board member, corporate advisor and strategist will greatly benefit our growing team. Mr. Neal's commitment to excellence and unrelenting drive will ensure that every step in the development of Copper Dome will be impactful and value generating."

About Canada One

Canada One is a premier resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5kms from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

About the Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Previous drilling on the property has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those seen at the Copper Mountain Mine:

Past exploration has identified the presence of palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and gold (Au) mineralization on the Property

Multiple zones of mineralization have been discovered on the Property to date

Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk

Past exploration includes, airborne magnetics flown over the entire Project, 51km of induced polarization (IP) surveyed over areas of interest, Airborne Magnetics and electro-magnetics (EM) surveyed over half of the Project area, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching

The Company also announces it has terminated the Abitibi East and Nellie option agreement, first announced October 18, 2023. There are no outstanding liabilities or obligations associated with the termination.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

