Piedmont Lithium to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 8, 2024
Piedmont Lithium ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading North American supplier of lithium products critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 earnings at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada), prior to the Nasdaq open on Thursday, August 8, 2024.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada). Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast and direct dial numbers are provided below:
PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
Participant URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/941918360
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 6860456
WEBCAST DETAILS
Event Title: Q2 2024 Piedmont Lithium Earnings Call
Event Date: August 8, 2024
Start Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). We believe these geographically diversified operations helps us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com.
