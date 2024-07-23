Triple Flag to Appoint Sheldon Vanderkooy as CEO and Director

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) today announced that Sheldon Vanderkooy will succeed Shaun Usmar as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective upon the departure of Mr. Usmar, who is stepping down to assume a new leadership role with a major diversified mining company. Mr. Usmar will work closely with Mr. Vanderkooy to ensure a seamless transition, anticipated to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mr. Vanderkooy, a founding member of the Triple Flag team since its inception in 2016, has played a pivotal role in the Company's growth trajectory over the past eight years. As a key member of the senior management team, he has been an integral part of building Triple Flag, starting with our first investment, the Cerro Lindo silver stream. As Chief Financial Officer since 2019, he was instrumental in delivering our successful US$264 million initial public offering in 2021. His extensive background includes executive roles with First Quantum Minerals and Inmet Mining, following a partnership at a leading Canadian law firm specializing in mining M&A and financing transactions. With more than 25 years of experience in the mining sector, Mr. Vanderkooy brings a wealth of strategic insight and leadership to his new position.

Dawn Whittaker, Chair of Triple Flag Precious Metals, said:

"I am extremely pleased to announce that Sheldon will succeed Shaun as Triple Flag's CEO. As an integral member of the Triple Flag team from day one, Sheldon is ideally equipped to build upon our significant achievements and take the Company to the next phase of growth. Over the eight years since Triple Flag's inception, Shaun, Sheldon and the Triple Flag team have built a company that has provided a significant return on investment for our shareholders and an asset base that is diversified by jurisdiction, operator and underlying commodity, and which will provide long-term growth opportunities for many years to come. I would like to thank Shaun for his many years of strategic foresight and dedication while building a high-performing portfolio, team and company. As both a leader and mentor, Shaun has inspired a culture of collaboration and empowerment at Triple Flag, resulting in a cohesive and high-performing team who will continue to uphold his legacy. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend profound gratitude to Shaun for his exceptional stewardship. We are deeply appreciative of Shaun's enduring contributions and wish him all the best for the future."

Sheldon Vanderkooy, incoming Chief Executive Officer and Director of Triple Flag Precious Metals, said:

"I am proud to have been part of Triple Flag's growth from a startup in the royalty and streaming space to a significant player with sector-leading GEOs growth and a track record of strong shareholder returns under Shaun's leadership. I wish Shaun the very best for his future and will always be grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Shaun in building Triple Flag into the significant precious metals streaming and royalty company it is today. I am also excited to lead Triple Flag in my new role as CEO. The business is underpinned by a deep and talented team which I look forward to leading in continuing our track record of growth and generating strong returns for shareholders. I am highly committed to continue creating shareholder value through increasing NAV per share and cash flow per share."

Shaun Usmar, outgoing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Triple Flag Precious Metals, said:

"It is a bittersweet moment for me as I transition away from my role as CEO of Triple Flag to one as a substantial shareholder. I am immensely proud of the company we've built together over the past eight years, from nothing more than a compelling idea that warranted pursuit, to the fourth-largest precious metals streaming and royalty company in the sector. The business has delivered the leading growth rate in the sector for the past seven years and is on track for our eighth consecutive year of record GEO sales, along with the second ranking by Sustainalytics amongst the 118 companies in our sector, a strong balance sheet, active deal pipeline, and further record growth in the years ahead from our diversified portfolio of 234 assets. We've built a great business, but our true competitive advantage has always been the exceptional team that has curated this portfolio, deal by deal. It is that combination of unshakable belief in our team and the ongoing record performance of our underlying assets that has created the conditions for me to be able to take on a new challenge. I'm forever grateful to Elliott as our founding investor and partner, our incredible team and board, our impressive mining partners, and our supportive shareholders for what we've built together. I'd also like to congratulate Sheldon for his well-deserved promotion. Sheldon has been key to every transaction and major milestone throughout the creation of our business, and has been my close business partner and right hand in helping shape our strategic direction. It has been a privilege to work alongside him these past eight years in building Triple Flag. His blend of integrity, impeccable commercial judgment, leadership traits and attention to detail make him the perfect successor to take Triple Flag to new heights."

Mark Cicirelli, Director and representative of Elliott Investment Management L.P., Triple Flag's largest shareholder, said:

"Elliott has backed Triple Flag since its establishment in 2016, and today, the Company is incredibly well positioned, with a world-class asset portfolio and a deeply talented management team. Triple Flag's disciplined growth is the product of a highly driven, entrepreneurial, shareholder-focused culture, created by Shaun Usmar and exemplified by Sheldon Vanderkooy. We have strong confidence in Sheldon and the rest of this leadership team, and we trust them to carry forward the strategic vision laid out by Shaun, who built Triple Flag into the company that it is today. We thank Shaun for his vision and dedicated leadership over the past eight years, and we look forward to continuing to support Sheldon and the Triple Flag team, as well as achieving new heights for shareholder value creation."

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag is a pure play, precious-metals?focused streaming and royalty company. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry with exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia, with a total of 234 assets, including 15 streams and 219 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 32 producing mines and 202 development and exploration stage projects, and other assets. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".

