Maple Gold Strengthens Board and Management Team with Addition of Seasoned Mining Executives

Vancouver, July 23, 2024 - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Darwin Green, P.Geo. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately, and Mr. Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. to the position of Vice President, Technical Services, effective on or before August 1, 2024. Mr. Green is a veteran mining entrepreneur and professional geologist with a passion for discovery and value creation. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a senior mining executive and professional engineer with over 40 years of diversified experience in domestic/international mineral exploration and advanced project development.

"We are thrilled to have attracted executives of Mr. Green's and Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop's caliber to help drive the Company's next phase of growth," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "These key appointments further enhance the technical, capital markets and corporate governance expertise of our senior leadership team as we continue to transform into a premier Canadian gold exploration and development company. Their endorsement of Maple Gold speaks to the resource expansion, discovery and development potential of our district-scale gold projects in Québec."

Darwin Green, P.Geo. - Director

Darwin Green, P.Geo. has over 30 years of experience in the minerals mining industry and brings significant industry, corporate and technical knowledge to the Company. He currently serves on the boards of NYSE-listed Contango ORE, Inc., TSX Venture Exchange-listed Onyx Gold Corp. and Evergold Corp., and as a Technical Advisor to other junior mining companies. Mr. Green previously served as Founder, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of HighGold Mining Inc. from August 2019 until its recent acquisition by Contango ORE in July 2024 and has served as Founder and Executive Chairman of Onyx Gold since July 2023. Between November 2008 and December 2019, he served as the Vice President Exploration for Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. and prior to that, Mr. Green oversaw exploration and underground development programs at the Niblack (Cu-Au-Zn-Ag) deposit in Alaska, for which he received the Commissioner's Award for Project Excellence by the State of Alaska. Mr. Green holds a B.Sc. from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from Carleton University.

Ian Cunningham Dunlop, P.Eng. - Vice President, Technical Services

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. has a proven discovery track record and an excellent familiarity with Archean lode gold systems from work throughout Ontario, Québec, and West Africa. He currently serves as Executive Vice President with Onyx Gold and his extensive exploration and project management experience also includes HighGold Mining's Johnson Tract (Au-Zn-Cu-Ag-Pb) project in Alaska, NewCastle Gold's Castle Mountain gold project in California, True Gold Mining's Karma gold mine in Burkina Faso, Fronteer Gold's Long Canyon gold mine in Nevada and Agi Dagi/Kirazli/Halilaga/TV Tower gold and gold-copper projects in Turkey, and Aurora Energy's Michelin uranium deposit in Labrador. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop also led the exploration team at Homestake Mining's/Barrick Gold's Eskay Creek (Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn) mine in British Columbia from 1997-2003 where he was awarded the B.C. & Yukon Chamber of Mines E.A. Scholz Award in October 2003 for "Outstanding Contribution to a Mining Development Project in B.C. and the Yukon". He holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering from Queen's University and is a Qualified Person under NI43-101.

Stock Option Issuance

The Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options ("Options") to purchase an aggregate of 1,075,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), with an exercise price of $0.085 per Common Share to certain employees, officers, directors and consultants. Once vested, each Option is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the grant date. The Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") governs these Options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, which is in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details regarding the Plan are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular filed on May 15, 2023, which is available on SEDAR+.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing the district-scale Douay and Joutel gold projects located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The projects benefit from exceptional infrastructure access and boast ~400 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel mining complex.

The district-scale property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the project ripe for new gold and polymetallic discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Kiran Patankar

President & CEO

Tel: 604.639.2536

Email: kpatankar@maplegoldmines.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217395