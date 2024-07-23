Pan Global Commences Exploration At High-priority Bravo Target In The Escacena Project, Southern Spain

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF | FRA: 2EU

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2024 - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden exploration program over the Bravo target ("Bravo") within the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain.

"Bravo is one of the highest priority exploration targets in the Pan Global portfolio due to the large size of the gravity anomaly and being on-trend only 1.5km from the Company's La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery. Gravity anomalies are coincident with the La Romana mineralization (discovered by Pan Global in 2019) and both the nearby Aznalcóllar-Los Frailes (copper, lead, zinc) and Las Cruces (copper) deposits. The soil geochemistry and geophysical surveys now underway at Bravo will guide future drilling and represent the first ground-based exploration in the target area since the early 1980's," said Tim Moody, Pan Global's President & CEO.

Bravo is a prominent 2km x 1.2km gravity anomaly located 1.5km east of Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and 4.5km southwest of the Aznalcóllar volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit. The Bravo anomaly was originally identified from early-1980's gravity survey data and interpreted as potential concealed massive sulphide mineralization. The target is mostly covered by post-mineral rocks and sediments and has never been drill tested.

Planned exploration includes an initial 100m x 50m gravity survey, soil sample geochemistry, geological mapping and 200m line-spaced dipole-dipole Induced Polarization (IP) surveys. These surveys are expected to be completed within three-months and will guide future drill testing of the Bravo target.

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo México is in the final permitting stage to allow new mine construction to commence. The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver and Cañada Honda copper-gold discoveries, and a number of other prospective targets, including, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Romana Norte, San Pablo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, and Cortijo.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino. Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information for this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

