Tisdale Clean Energy Announces Private Placement and Option Grant

Vancouver B.C. - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: T1KC), announces it will offer (the "Offering"), by way of non-brokered private placement, up to 6,666,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of thirty-six months. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third parties that have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to any required regulatory approvals.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,750,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants to the Company. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.12 until July 23, 2029.

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

"Alex Klenman"

Alex Klenman, CEO

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

Tel: 604-970-4330

info@tisdalecleanenergy.com



Tisdale Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, RBC Place, 885 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tisdalecleanenergy.com

