Strategic Minerals Announces Change To The Board Of Directors

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (CBOE: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) (FRA: 26K0) ("Strategic" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum, and niobium, announces that Gabriela Kogan has resigned as a director of the Company. Ms. Kogan's contributions to the Company during her tenure have been acknowledged and appreciated.

"I would like to thank Gabriela for her contributions during her tenure at the Company and I wish her all the best in her future endeavours" commented Miguel de la Campa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Strategic.

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic's wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a production license for the Penouta Project. SMS is the largest producer of cassiterite concentrate and tantalite in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium. Strategic is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

