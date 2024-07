Melkior Announces Carscallen Update

Timmins, July 24, 2024 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) announces that the option agreement dated September 25, 2020 and amended on September 19, 2022, entered into with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (predecessor in interest to Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ), with respect to the Company's Carscallen Project, has been terminated. As a result, Melkior will retain 100% ownership of the Carscallen Project.

