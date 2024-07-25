Giant Mining Corp Welcomes Renowned Geologist Leo Hathaway to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Hathaway to its trusted advisors (the "Advisory Board"). Mr. Hathaway brings a remarkable track record, wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in the exploration and mining sector.

Giant Mining Corp. looks forward to leveraging Mr. Hathaway's expertise to drive exploration success and deliver value to its shareholders. His appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the company's technical advisory capabilities.

David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining Corp., expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Hathaway's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Leo to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience and proven track record in geological exploration and project development are invaluable assets to our team. Leo's expertise and deep understanding of the exploration and mining industry will significantly contribute to advancing our exploration programs and achieving our strategic goals. We look forward to leveraging his insights as we continue to drive our projects forward."

Leo Hathaway shared his thoughts on joining the Advisory Board: "Majuba Hill represents a near surface leachable copper target and a number of additional, exciting primary copper targets laterally and to depth. In addition, it is located close to infrastructure in probably the most favourable mining jurisdiction in the world. I am eager to contribute whatever I can to Giant Mining Corp's initiatives to help explore, advance and unlock the full potential of Majuba Hill, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Company's dedicated team."

About Leo Hathaway

Mr. Hathaway is a distinguished geologist with extensive experience in the exploration and mining sector, spanning from grassroots exploration to feasibility and development stage projects. He currently serves as Senior Vice President of Lumina Gold Corp and, since 2004, he has held senior positions such as the former Chief Geological Officer for Lumina Copper Corp. and VP Exploration for Northern Peru Copper Corp., Regalito Copper Corp, Global Copper Corp, and Lumina Resources Corp. Additionally, he was a former partner in Lumina Capital LP. Prior to 2004, Mr. Hathaway worked with Inmet Mining in Europe, Australia, Central, and South America. Mr. Hathaway's earned a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Applied Geology from the University of Plymouth, an M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration from the University of London, and he obtained his P.Geo. in 2004.

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Giant Mining Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Giant Mining Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Giant Mining Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

