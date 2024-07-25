Aya Gold & Silver: Q2-2024 Results and Conference Call on August 14

Instructions for obtaining conference call dial-in numbers:
All parties must register on the link below to participate in the conference call.
Register by clicking https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0baaff4bfdd74979a5d450d391207641 and completing the online registration form.
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and PIN number for input at the time of the call.
The live webcast will be archived and will be available for replay. Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will also be posted on Aya's website.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.
Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com or contact:
Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA President & CEO benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com
Alex Ball VP, Corporate Development & IR alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
