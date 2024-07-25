Simon Clarke Joins Myriad Uranium's Board of Directors

Vancouver, July 25, 2024 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Simon Clarke has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Clarke brings over 25 years' experience building companies and implementing successful capital markets and growth strategies focused on mining, energy, and energy technology. Mr. Clarke is currently CEO and a director of American Lithium Corp., a leading lithium and uranium development company trading on the TSXV and NASDAQ. As well as its lithium projects, American Lithium is also developing the Macusani Uranium Project, the largest uranium asset in South America and one of the largest development stage uranium projects globally. Mr. Clarke has been with American Lithium for four years.

Mr. Clarke was also a co-founder, CEO, and director of M2 Cobalt Corp., which explored for cobalt and copper in East Africa. M2 Cobalt was acquired by Jervois Global in June 2019 and as part of the transaction terms, Mr. Clarke joined Jervois as a Director and then as part of Senior Management for a 12 month term. He was also a co-founder, executive, and director of Osum Oil Sands Corp., a Calgary-based oil sands company which grew through exploration and development into production and was producing in excess of 20,000 barrels of oil per day when it was acquired by Waterous Energy Fund for approx. $400 million in April, 2021. Mr. Clarke holds an LLB and Diploma in Legal Practice from Aberdeen University, Scotland.

Mr. Clarke commented. "I am delighted to be joining Myriad at this exciting stage in its evolution. Recent global events and recent developments in the uranium sector position the Company to benefit strongly from a renewed focus on the need for quality domestic uranium projects at a time when energy security is more critical than ever."

Myriad's CEO Thomas Lamb commented: "We are building a significant asset in one of the world's very best and most stable uranium jurisdictions, Wyoming. Our U.S. focus comes at exactly the right time, just as the western world's need for energy security is arguably at an all-time high. Simon's global and high-level experience with American Lithium, which is developing one of the world's largest development stage uranium projects, as well as with a number of other high profile companies in the mining and energy sectors, will be invaluable to Myriad as we take Copper Mountain to the next level."

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific, which developed a mine plan and built a leach pad for one of the deposits at Copper Mountain. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. A recent detailed update with Crux Investor can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

