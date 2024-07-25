Santacruz Silver Produces 4,819,552 Silver Equivalent Ounces in Q2 2024

Including 1,671,359 ounces of silver and 25,053 tonnes of zinc

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2024 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) ("Santacruz" or "the Company") reports its Q2 2024 production results from its Bolivar mine, Porco mine, Caballo Blanco Group of mines ("Caballo Blanco") and the San Lucas feed sourcing business ("San Lucas"), all located in Bolivia, and the Zimapan mine located in Mexico.

Highlights:

1,671,359 ounces of silver;

25,053 tonnes of zinc;

2,908 tonnes of lead;

284 tonnes of copper;

For silver equivalent production of 4,819,552 ounces.

Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman and CEO of Santacruz, commented, "Santacruz's operations rebounded from Q1 2024, thanks to the hard work and dedication of all our teams. We processed a near record high of just over 500,000 tonnes of mineralized material. The increased production of mineralized material is primarily attributable to the new integration ramp at Caballo Blanco, which significantly enhanced the performance of this asset, and the Company anticipates that these increased mining and processing rates will continue at Caballo Blanco throughout the rest of the year."

Production Summary - Total



2024-Q2 2024-Q1 Change Q2 vs Q1 2023-Q2 Change Q2 vs Q2 2024 YTD 2023 YTD Change '24 vs '23 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 500,754 470,345 6 % 443,969 13 % 971,504 926,466 5 % Silver Equivalent Produced (AgEq ounces) (1) 4,819,552 4,478,122 8 % 4,631,429 4 % 9,297,674 9,327,969 - % Silver Ounces Produced 1,671,359 1,581,949 6 % 1,786,461 (6 %) 3,253,308 3,555,981 (9 %) Zinc Tonnes Produced 25,053 22,847 10 % 22,282 12 % 47,899 44,745 7 % Lead Tonnes Produced 2,908 2,953 (2 %) 2,825 3 % 5,861 5,868 - % Copper Tonnes Produced 284 256 11 % 297 (4 %) 540 713 (24 %) Development Metres 10,434 9,436 11 % 13,625 (23 %) 19,870 22,847 (13 %)

(1) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $1.21/lb, $0.94/lb and $3.91/lb for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

Bolivar Mine

Production Table (1) 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 Change Q2 vs Q1 2023 Q2 Change Q2 vs Q2 2024-YTD 2023-YTD Change '24 vs. '23 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 72,151 72,801 (1 %) 66,689 8 % 144,952 141,042 3 % Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (2) 1,029,806 1,024,492 1 % 822,579 25 % 2,054,297 1,891,569 9 %

















Production















Silver (ounces) 427,665 425,756 - % 424,664 1 % 853,421 980,578 (13 %) Zinc (tonnes) 5,168 5,063 2 % 3,323 55 % 10,231 7,636 34 % Lead (tonnes) 300 395 (24 %) 302 (1 %) 694 655 6 %

















Average Grade















Silver (g/t) 207 199 4 % 217 (5 %) 203 234 (13 %) Zinc (%) 7.83 7.68 2 % 5.57 41 % 7.75 6.01 29 % Lead (%) 0.57 0.74 (23 %) 0.62 (7 %) 0.65 0.64 3 %

















Metal Recovery















Silver (%) 89 91 (3 %) 91 (2 %) 90 92 (2 %) Zinc (%) 92 91 1 % 90 3 % 91 90 1 % Lead (%) 73 74 1 % 73 - % 73 73 - %

(1) Bolivar is presented at 100% whereas the Company records 45% of revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial statements. (2) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $1.21/lb, $0.94/lb and $3.91/lb for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

In Q2 2024, Bolivar processed 72,151 tonnes of mineralized material and produced 1,029,806 silver equivalent ounces including 427,665 ounces of silver and 5,168 tonnes of zinc. When compared to Q1 2024, material processed, and silver and zinc production were in line with the previous quarter. The Company expects Q3 2024 production to be in line with Q2 2024.

When comparing Q2 2024 to Q2 2023, mineralized material processed increased 8% because of improved mining rates that resulted from the continued benefits from the dewatering system upgrades that were implemented last year. This improved system is expected to continue delivering dry working areas for the rest of the year. Silver production was in line with Q2 2023, however zinc production experienced a 55% increase as a result of a 41% improvement in zinc head grades. In Q2 2023, water handling issues in the higher-grade Central zone caused a reduction in secondary development, which resulted in mining transitioning into lower grade zinc areas during the initial months of Q2 2023.

Porco Mine

Production Table (1) 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 Change Q2 vs Q1 2023 Q2 Change Q2 vs Q2 2024-YTD 2023-YTD Change '24 vs. '23 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 51,307 50,862 1 % 46,085 11 % 102,169 95,994 6 % Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (2) 534,300 543,414 (2 %) 560,611 (5 %) 1,077,714 1,104,431 (2 %)

















Production















Silver (ounces) 151,258 176,436 (14 %) 195,509 (23 %) 327,694 357,524 (8 %) Zinc (tonnes) 3,276 3,160 4 % 3,098 6 % 6,436 6,343 1 % Lead (tonnes) 205 169 21 % 214 (4 %) 374 431 (13 %)

















Average Grade















Silver (g/t) 105 130 (19 %) 154 (32 %) 117 137 (15 %) Zinc (%) 6.76 6.72 1 % 7.15 (5 %) 6.74 7.02 (4 %) Lead (%) 0.52 0.46 13 % 0.58 (11 %) 0.49 0.58 (15 %)

















Metal Recovery















Silver (%) 88 83 5 % 86 2 % 85 84 1 % Zinc (%) 94 92 2 % 94 - % 93 94 (1 %) Lead (%) 77 72 7 % 80 (4 %) 74 77 (4 %)

(1) Porco is presented at 100% whereas the Company records 45% of revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial statements. (2) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $1.21/lb, $0.94/lb and $3.91/lb for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

In Q2 2024, Porco processed 51,307 tonnes of mineralized material and produced 534,300 silver equivalent ounces including 151,258 ounces of silver and 3,276 tonnes of zinc. When compared to Q1 2024, silver production decreased primarily due to the 19% decline in silver head grade, which was a result of the Company mining in lower grade silver areas while it reconfigured the mine plan to enable better productivity. This was slightly offset by a 5% increase in recovery because of the adoption of a new silver collector reagent. Zinc production remained in line with the previous quarter, and the Company expects Q3 2024 production to be in line with Q2 2024.

When comparing Q2 2024 to Q2 2023, mineralized material processed increased 11% because of higher mining rates. Despite the increase in mineralized material processed, silver equivalent ounce production decreased year-over-year as a result of lower silver head grades being mined, which is a result of the Company reconfiguring the mine plan to enable better productivity.

Caballo Blanco Group

Production Table (1) 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 Change Q2 vs Q1 2023 Q2 Change Q2 vs Q2 2024-YTD 2023-YTD Change '24 vs. '23 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 83,661 72,462 15 % 74,268 13 % 156,123 160,085 (2 %) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (2) 968,646 862,142 12 % 1,008,818 (4 %) 1,830,788 2,206,416 (17 %)

















Production















Silver (ounces) 318,520 284,809 12 % 399,881 (20 %) 603,330 874,837 (31 %) Zinc (tonnes) 5,331 4,702 13 % 4,804 11 % 10,034 10,454 (4 %) Lead (tonnes) 641 611 5 % 825 (22 %) 1,252 1,868 (33 %)

















Average Grade















Silver (g/t) 133 136 (2 %) 182 (27 %) 134 185 (27 %) Zinc (%) 6.96 7.04 (1 %) 6.98 - % 7.00 7.00 - % Lead (%) 1.04 1.10 (6 %) 1.44 (28 %) 1.07 1.47 (27 %)

















Metal Recovery















Silver (%) 89 90 (1 %) 92 (3 %) 90 92 (3 %) Zinc (%) 92 92 - % 93 (1 %) 92 93 (1 %) Lead (%) 74 76 (3 %) 77 (4 %) 75 79 (6 %)

(1) The Caballo Blanco Group consists of the Colquechaquita, Tres Amigos and Reserva mines. (2) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $1.21/lb, $0.94/lb and $3.91/lb for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

In Q2 2024, Caballo Blanco processed 83,661 tonnes of mineralized material and produced 968,646 silver equivalent ounces including 318,520 ounces of silver and 5,331 tonnes of zinc. The 15% increase in mineralized material processed is a result of the integration ramp connecting the Colquechaquita and Tres Amigos mine being fully operational and enabling the more efficient movement of mining equipment between these two mines, and the improved transportation of mineralized material to the surface. The Company anticipates mining and processing rates to be consistent with this level for the remainder of 2024.

The 12% increase in silver production and 13% increase in zinc production are both a result of the increase in mineralized material processed as grades and recoveries were in line with the previous quarter. The Company expects Q3 2024 production to be in line with Q2 2024.

When comparing Q2 2024 to Q2 2023, Caballo Blanco processed 13% more mineralized material, also because of the completed integration ramp. The increase in mineralized material processed resulted in 11% more zinc production as grades and metallurgical recoveries were in line with the same period last year, however the average silver grade mined was 27% lower this quarter, and as a result silver production decreased 20%. The decrease in the silver grade is associated with two higher grade veins that had been mined in the first half of 2023, and since then mining has transitioned to veins with lower silver grades. For the remainder of the year, the Company anticipates mining in areas with similar silver grades mined in the first half of 2024.

San Lucas Feed Sourcing

Production Table 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 Change Q2 vs Q1 2023 Q2 Change Q2 vs Q2 2024-YTD 2023-YTD Change '24 vs. '23 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 83,900 69,220 21 % 85,258 (2 %) 153,121 156,706 (2 %) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (1) 1,200,854 1,032,085 16 % 1,480,542 (19 %) 2,232,939 2,431,357 (8 %)

















Production















Silver (ounces) 364,607 294,998 24 % 495,344 (26 %) 659,605 750,967 (12 %) Zinc (tonnes) 7,150 6,279 14 % 8,315 (14 %) 13,429 14,164 (5 %) Lead (tonnes) 450 427 5 % 635 (29 %) 877 1,108 (21 %)

















Average Grade















Silver (g/t) 165 159 4 % 216 (24 %) 162 175 (7 %) Zinc (%) 9.31 9.90 (6 %) 10.69 (13 %) 9.58 9.87 (3 %) Lead (%) 0.86 0.96 (10 %) 1.21 (28 %) 0.91 1.09 (16 %)

















Metal Recovery















Silver (%) 82 83 (2 %) 84 (2 %) 83 86 (4 %) Zinc (%) 91 92 (1 %) 91 - % 92 92 - % Lead (%) 62 64 (3 %) 62 - % 63 66 (4 %)

(1) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $1.21/lb, $0.94/lb and $3.91/lb for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

When comparing Q1 2024 to Q2 2024, San Lucas processed 83,900 tonnes of mineralized material and produced 1,200,854 silver equivalent ounces, including 364,607 ounces of silver and 7,150 tonnes of zinc. The 21% increase in mineralized material processed is a result of the Company purchasing more feed from regional suppliers.

When comparing Q2 2024 to Q2 2023, mineralized material volumes were in line year-over-year. The fluctuation in head grades quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year is a result of San Lucas purchasing mineralized material from local suppliers. This fluctuation in head grade is expected to continue moving forward.



Zimapan Mine

Production Table 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 Change Q2 vs Q1 2023 Q2 Change Q2 vs Q2 2024-YTD 2023-YTD Change '24 vs. '23 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 209,735 205,404 2 % 171,668 22 % 415,139 372,638 11 % Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) (1) 1,085,946 1,015,989 7 % 758,879 43 % 2,101,935 1,694,196 24 %

















Production















Silver (ounces) 409,309 399,950 2 % 271,133 51 % 809,259 592,075 37 % Zinc (tonnes) 4,127 3,643 13 % 2,741 51 % 7,770 6,148 26 % Lead (tonnes) 1,312 1,352 (3 %) 849 55 % 2,664 1,806 47 % Copper (tonnes) 284 256 11 % 297 (4 %) 540 713 (24 %)

















Average Grade















Silver (g/t) 80 82 (3 %) 69 16 % 81 70 17 % Zinc (%) 2.46 2.29 7 % 2.25 9 % 2.38 2.22 7 % Lead (%) 0.73 0.83 (12 %) 0.67 9 % 0.78 0.65 20 % Copper (%) 0.30 0.29 3 % 0.33 (9 %) 0.30 0.36 (17 %)

















Metal Recovery















Silver (%) 76 74 3 % 71 7 % 75 71 5 % Zinc (%) 80 77 4 % 71 13 % 79 74 6 % Lead (%) 86 79 9 % 74 16 % 83 75 10 % Copper (%) 45 43 5 % 53 (15 %) 44 54 (18 %)

(1) Silver Equivalent Produced (ounces) have been calculated using prices of $23.85/oz, $1.21/lb, $0.94/lb and $3.91/lb for silver, zinc, lead and copper respectively applied to the metal production divided by the silver price as stated here.

In Q2 2024, Zimapan processed 209,735 tonnes of mineralized material and produced 1,085,946 silver equivalent ounces including 409,309 ounces of silver and 4,127 tonnes of zinc. When compared to the previous quarter, mineralized material processed showed a marginal improvement. Silver production also showed a marginal improvement compared with the previous quarter, while zinc production increased 13% because of better grades and recoveries when compared to Q1 2024 as more mineralized material is being sourced from Level 960 at the Carrizal mine.

When comparing Q2 2024 to Q2 2023, material processed increased 22%. During Q2 2023 the Zimapan mine experienced several logistics and transportation issues that resulted in a significant decrease in mineralized material mined and processed. Silver and zinc production increased as a result of the increase in mineralized material processed, higher grade material being processed and significantly improved metallurgical recoveries.

