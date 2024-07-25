Trigon Metals Announces Appointment of Tom Panoulias as Vice President, Corporate Development

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM, OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Panoulias as Vice President, Corporate Development, effective August 1, 2024.

Tom Panoulias is a widely respected global mining executive with more than 15 years' experience as a capital markets professional. He has previously worked at Echelon Wealth Partners, Fraser Mackenzie Merchant Capital, and Dundee Capital Markets, raising over one billion dollars for issuers in the mining sector and advising senior management teams on numerous merger and acquisition transactions. Before entering capital markets, Mr. Panoulias held senior roles at Kinross Gold Corp. and TVX Gold Inc. in corporate development.

Jed Richardson, Executive Chairman, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Panoulias to the Trigon team. His vast expertise and capabilities in capital markets, and investor relations will provide an immense boost to the company. Tom brings stability and leadership to an already strong executive management team and is proactive with respect to shareholder engagement. With his addition, Trigon is well-positioned to achieve its strategic objectives and drive future growth."

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

