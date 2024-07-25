Menü Artikel
Europacific Metals Advances High-Grade Copper Project in Portugal

18:36 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
EuroPacific Metals CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share promising drill results at the Miguel Vacas project. The latest drilling efforts have targeted a high-grade zone below a previously drilled section. A 350-metre hole intersected a mineralized section of 10.5 meters grading 2.56% Cu, including 5.9 meters grading 4.52% Cu. This high-grade zone lies approximately 80 meters to the NNE of the first hole, which had revealed 22.8 meters grading 2.76% Cu, including 9.0 meters grading 7.49% Cu.

The Miguel Vacas mine area, located about 180 kilometers east by road from Lisbon and approximately 70 kilometers east from Évora, the capital of the Alentejo region, shows a mineralized system extending at least 2 kilometers along strike and remains open at depth. The mineralization is hosted in a polymict breccia with a quartz-carbonate matrix and quartz, grey shales, and graphitic phyllite clasts, striking NNE-SSW.

The project is progressing with additional holes targeting the northern and southern areas to confirm the oxidative blanket and enable a resource calculation. Rayani emphasized the project's potential, highlighting it as one of the richest copper ventures on the peninsula. Further drilling will provide more data to refine the resource estimates.

