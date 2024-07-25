Europacific Metals Advances High-Grade Copper Project in Portugal
EuroPacific Metals CEO Karim Rayani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share promising drill results at the Miguel Vacas project. The latest drilling efforts have targeted a high-grade zone below a previously drilled section. A 350-metre hole intersected a mineralized section of 10.5 meters grading 2.56% Cu, including 5.9 meters grading 4.52% Cu. This high-grade zone lies approximately 80 meters to the NNE of the first hole, which had revealed 22.8 meters grading 2.76% Cu, including 9.0 meters grading 7.49% Cu.
The Miguel Vacas mine area, located about 180 kilometers east by road from Lisbon and approximately 70 kilometers east from Évora, the capital of the Alentejo region, shows a mineralized system extending at least 2 kilometers along strike and remains open at depth. The mineralization is hosted in a polymict breccia with a quartz-carbonate matrix and quartz, grey shales, and graphitic phyllite clasts, striking NNE-SSW.
The project is progressing with additional holes targeting the northern and southern areas to confirm the oxidative blanket and enable a resource calculation. Rayani emphasized the project's potential, highlighting it as one of the richest copper ventures on the peninsula. Further drilling will provide more data to refine the resource estimates.
