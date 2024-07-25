Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Vancouver, July 25, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to August 30, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

Coniagas will use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily for exploration on the Graal property as well as for metallurgical test work and working capital.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Quebec. Our strategy is to create shareholder value through the development of our mineral properties, with the goal of becoming a critical metals supplier to the EV market.

Coniagas has achieved notable success with geophysics and shallow drilling at its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, consistently hitting mineralization. This success has confirmed an open-pit deposit model along a 6 km strike of high-grade nickel and copper, with cobalt, platinum, and palladium byproducts. Upcoming plans include further drilling, an NI 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing, and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., Order of Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the private placement referred to above, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. In particular, Coniagas cannot give any assurance that it will be able to complete the private placement referred to above, either in whole or in part. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

