Doubleview Gold Corp Releases Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Hat Project
19:50 Uhr | NewsDirect
Doubleview Gold Corp. CEO Farshad Shirvani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hat project in northwestern British Columbia, emphasizing the project's major contents of copper, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. Shirvani highlighted that the company has made extensive efforts since 1993, with significant progress since 2011, marking a transition from exploration to mining development-a major milestone for its shareholders.
The Hat project currently reports 627 million tonnes of indicated resources and 477 million tonnes of inferred resources, which together represent only 15% of the explored area. The focus on high-grade material has resulted in an estimate of 970 million tonnes of material. The deposit is rich in copper, gold, cobalt, silver, and potential scandium. The inclusion of scandium is particularly significant, given its importance in aerospace and defense, with North America heavily reliant on imports from China and Russia.
Shirvani also announced that Doubleview Gold Corp plans further drilling and baseline environmental studies aimed at expanding the deposit and incorporating scandium into the resource estimate by the end of the year.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/doubleview-gold-corp-releases-maiden-mineral-resource-estimate-for-hat-project-716393707
The Hat project currently reports 627 million tonnes of indicated resources and 477 million tonnes of inferred resources, which together represent only 15% of the explored area. The focus on high-grade material has resulted in an estimate of 970 million tonnes of material. The deposit is rich in copper, gold, cobalt, silver, and potential scandium. The inclusion of scandium is particularly significant, given its importance in aerospace and defense, with North America heavily reliant on imports from China and Russia.
Shirvani also announced that Doubleview Gold Corp plans further drilling and baseline environmental studies aimed at expanding the deposit and incorporating scandium into the resource estimate by the end of the year.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/doubleview-gold-corp-releases-maiden-mineral-resource-estimate-for-hat-project-716393707