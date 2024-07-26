Transfer of Jervois Finland Working Capital Facility

26 July 2024 - TheNewswire (Australia) Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) advises that the debt under the Secured Working Capital Facility (the "Facility") provided by Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. ("Mercuria") to its 100% owned subsidiary Jervois Finland, has been transferred by Mercuria to the majority bondholder ("Investor") of the Idaho Cobalt Operations US$100 million Senior Secured Bond.

The Investor is now the Lender under the Facility. The Facility continues to be secured against the assets and working capital in Jervois Finland, and the shares in Jervois Finland owned by Jervois. The Facility continues to have an unsecured parent guarantee from Jervois. There are no changes to the terms of the Facility.

Jervois is continuing its engagement with the Investor and other parties on a potential financing or other solution to strengthen Jervois' balance sheet.

