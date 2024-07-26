Silver Elephant Upgrades to OTCQB Under "SILEF"

Vancouver, July 26, 2024 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the quotation of the Company's common shares have been upgraded to the OTCQB in the United States effective July 25, 2024.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a silver mining company, with its flagship Pulacayo-Paca silver project in production since October 2023 in Bolivia.

