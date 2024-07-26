EnGold Closes Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, July 26, 2024 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has closed an insider-lead non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.08 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $320,000 (the "Financing"). The Units consist of one flow-through common share and one two-year warrant to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.10 per share. Finders' fees of $8,400 in cash were paid and 105,000 finders' warrants were issued in connection with the Financing. Each finders' warrant entitles the holder to acquire on common share at $0.10 per share for two years.

Proceeds of the Financing will be used to explore the Company's 100% owned, fully permitted Lac La Hache Copper-Gold Property in the southern Cariboo region of BC. The exploration costs incurred as a result of the Financing will qualify as critical mineral flow-through mining expenditures.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, and magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit, and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world-class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

