Alaska Energy Metals Announces Marketing Program Addition

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2024 - Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) ("Alaska Energy Metals", the "Company", or "AEMC") today announced additional marketing services with Gold Standard Media.



Further to its news release of July 16, 2024, announcing the 90-day renewal of its marketing services agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard"), the Company has decided to increase the scope of Gold Standard's services to include additional financial publishing and digital marketing services. In return for the additional services to be provided, the Company has agreed to increase Gold Standard's fee from USD$150,000 (approximately CAD$206,400) to USD$250,000 (approximately CAD$345,260). The terms of the Company's engagement with Gold Standard remain unchanged. Gold Standard Media is a Texas-based firm headed by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri, and Lior Gantz. It shall provide the Company with certain financial publishing and digital marketing services. The Company has the right to cancel its engagement of Gold Standard at any time. Gold Standard operates at an arm's length from the Company, and the Company will not issue any securities to Gold Standard Media as compensation for its marketing services. To the best of the Company's knowledge, certain affiliates and parties related to Gold Standard currently own 2,550,582 shares of the Company and 540,541 share purchase warrants in the Company (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.80 until November 24, 2025. For more information on the Company's initial engagement of Gold Standard, please refer to the news release dated November 6, 2023.

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project, 'Angliers-Belleterre,' in western Quebec. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, carbon mitigation, and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Gregory Beischer"

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sarah Mawji, Public Relations

Venture Strategies

Email: sarah@venturestrategies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation). These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.