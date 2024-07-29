Alaska Energy Metals Announces Advisory Committee Changes

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2024 - Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) ("Alaska Energy Metals", the "Company", or "AEMC") today announced the reformulation of its Advisory Committee (the "Committee"). This strategic decision aligns with Alaska Energy Metals' ongoing focus and determination to become a significant domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals for North America.



Alaska Energy Metals President & CEO Gregory Beischer stated: "The new Committee has great depth in capital markets, finance, U.S. government policy, law, and magmatic nickel deposit geology. The Committee is a strong resource for the Company's management team to draw upon. Paul Matysek will be instrumental with corporate introductions and executing on strategic partnerships, Clark Penney and Dan McGroarty will assist the AEMC team in efforts to secure U.S. Government support consistent with the Company's strategic and critical minerals development. To assist in the continuity of Audit and Compensation Committee matters, ex-Directors Larry Cooper and Peter Chilibeck will remain with the Company as advisors. Larry Hulbert and Alex Steiner have been providing excellent technical advice since Alaska Energy Metals formed last year and will continue with the Committee. Having been elected as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors at the recent Annual General Meeting of shareholders, Tyron Breytenbach has stepped off the Advisory Committee."

Following are brief background summaries of the Committee members:

Paul Matysek: Mr. Matysek is a 30-year veteran of the mineral resource public markets. Paul is well-known as a strategic mineral resource developer and prolific deal maker. He is the Executive Chairman for a number of companies including Nano One Materials Corp (TSE: NANO) and LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSX-V: LBNK).

Clark Penney: Mr. Penney is co-founder and Partner of Cypress Wealth Services, an Alaska and California-based wealth management firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. He serves as President of Penney Capital Inc., a consultancy that focuses on economic and business development for both the public and private sector.

Dan McGroarty: Mr. McGroarty advises companies in the resource sector, with a focus on strategic and critical materials and supply chains. A recognized subject-matter expert, Mr. McGroarty has provided testimony to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Mr. McGroarty has served on the U.S. Department of Energy's Critical Materials Institute's Independent Advisory Board, held a presidential appointment at the Department of Defense, and served at the White House as Special Assistant to the President.

Peter Chilibeck: Mr. Chilibeck is an attorney that served for Falconbridge Ltd., Northern Telecom Limited, and IMAX Corporation. As Managing Director and Senior Vice President & General Counsel of Llewellin Capital, Inc. he has practiced securities law, and played a key role in numerous financings, mergers and acquisitions.

Larry Cooper: Larry Cooper is a finance executive with deep roots and experience in commercial banking with the National Bank of Alaska and Wells Fargo and has held key corporate finance roles, particularly with Alaska Native Corporations.

Larry Hulbert: Dr. Hulbert is an internationally recognized expert in the metallogeny of mafic-ultramafic rocks and the platinum-group element and nickel-copper sulfide deposits that occur in them. Previously, he was Senior Research Scientist with the Geological Survey of Canada and has extensive industry experience, including working directly on the Company's Nikolai project for over 10 years.

Alex Steiner: Dr. Steiner has more than ten years of industry and academic experience exploring magmatic nickel-copper-platinum deposits and studying the petrology of large mafic magmatic systems. He is currently a Senior Geologist with Big Rock Exploration in Minnesota.

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project, 'Angliers-Belleterre,' in western Quebec. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, carbon mitigation, and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

